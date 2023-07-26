Cillian Murphy surges in Oscar odds following blockbuster opening of ‘Oppenheimer’

“Oppenheimer” opened on July 21 to some of the year’s best reviews. It grossed $82 million in that opening weekend, a remarkable feat for a three-hour period biopic. As of this writing it has grossed almost $200 million worldwide, and it has a grade-A Cinemascore. With critics and audiences united, it may not just be a question of whether Cillian Murphy will earn his first Oscar nomination. It may be a question of whether he wins. He’s been rising in our Oscar odds for Best Actor based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Scroll down to see the graph that illustrates his upward trajectory.

On July 19 Murphy was in third place in the race for Best Actor behind front-runner Leonardo DiCaprio (“Killers of the Flower Moon“) and sight-unseen challenger Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”). By the time the film opened on July 21 Murphy had risen to second place past Cooper. Now he’s within striking distance of DiCaprio for the lead. And for good reason. Murphy has been described by critics as “incredible,” “astounding,” and “flawless.” He “wonderfully inhabits” his role as the title scientist who developed the atomic bomb.

That said, director Christopher Nolan has not been known as an actor’s director when it comes to the Oscars. Even his Best Picture-nominated films “Inception” and “Dunkirk” didn’t earn any acting nominations. In fact, only one Nolan performance has ever been nominated for an Academy Award: Heath Ledger‘s turn as the Joker in “The Dark Knight,” which posthumously won him Best Supporting Actor. Nevertheless, six Expert journalists are currently predicting that Murphy will win, as are four Gold Derby staff Editors, one of our Top 24 Users, and six of our All-Star Top 24. Do you agree with them?

