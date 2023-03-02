Experts slugfest: 2023 Spirit Awards winner predictions and guilds mania as Oscar voting begins

We’ve made it to March. Oscar voting has commenced and we have one more kudos-filled weekend before the big show. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here with their predictions for the Independent Spirit Awards and the final guild honors, including the Writers Guild of America Awards.

The saying goes, “Win on Saturday, lose on Sunday,” but that’s probably not going to apply to “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (and not just because the Oscars are the following weekend). An eight-time nominee, the Oscar frontrunner will likely dominate Saturday’s Spirit Awards with seven wins. It can’t win all eight unless Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis tie in Best Supporting Performance.

SEE Experts slugfest: 2023 SAG Awards recap — what does ‘Everything Everywhere’s’ historic sweep mean for the Oscars?

“Everything Everywhere” ought to complete its guild dominance with a WGA victory on Sunday. “The Banshees of Inisherin” is ineligible at WGA, but would it stand a chance against its main Oscar rival if it were here? And while “Women Talking” leads the odds in Best Adapted Screenplay, we’re going in two different directions.

Elsewhere, we predict the CAS, ASC and ACE Eddie Awards and look back at our one-year out Oscar picks from last March.

Email your questions at slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and anonymous Oscar ballots (0:00)

Spirit Awards predictions (6:17)

CAS Awards predictions (17:47)

ASC Awards predictions (22:37)

ACE Eddie Awards predictions (28:38)

WGA Awards predictions (35:40)

Listener questions (48:51)

