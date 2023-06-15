Top 10 film performances of 2023 (so far) that shouldn’t be overlooked this awards season

In only a few months, the 2023/24 awards season will have more or less taken shape. While a couple of these performances may contend for Oscars (and we’re hedging our bets with one pick), the purpose of this list, which excludes festival titles that haven’t been released to the general public, is to spotlight incredible work we fear could go unrecognized. Sound off in the comments if we missed any of your favorites! Here are our Top 10 movie performances from the first half of 2023 we hope won’t be overlooked this upcoming awards cycle.

Honorable mentions: Dave Bautista (“Knock at the Cabin”), Ben Aldridge (“Knock at the Cabin”), Sally Hawkins (“The Lost King”), Julianne Moore (“Sharper”) and Michael B. Jordan (“Creed III”).

10. Storm Reid, “Missing”

The dynamic follow-up to 2018’s “Searching” is anchored by a star-making performance from “Euphoria” actor Storm Reid. Whether or not you vibe with the “screenlife” format, it’s hard to lose investment in a character this vividly realized. John Nugent (Empire) calls her “excellent, engaging company” and writes, “[Reid’s] performance helps contribute to the fact that this is, impressively, more emotionally rich than the original film.”

9. Patricia Clarkson, “Monica”

“Monica” barely made a blip this spring, which means Patricia Clarkson’s work in the artfully shot indie probably won’t receive the year-end attention it deserves. As Eugenia, a woman whose cognitive decline complicates a reunion with her estranged trans daughter (Trace Lysette), Clarkson uses minimal dialogue and movement to express volumes. Mey Rude (Out) calls the performance “gut-wrenching and graceful.” She’s at the very least a shoe-in for an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

8. Glenn Howerton, “BlackBerry”

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Glenn Howerton deserves to become a mainstay on the big screen for playing tech (co-)CEO Jim Balsillie in Matt Johnson’s “BlackBerry.” Matt Zoller Seitz (RogerEbert.com) predicts he will have “a spot on any future list of classic scene-stealing jerks,” adding, “With his shaved-bald head, narrowed eyes, and pouty lips, [Balsillie] is the greatest supporting character that the young Bruce Willis never got to play.” Much of the film’s comedy is sourced from his meltdowns, but Howerton never turns Balsillie into a joke. There’s an all-too recognizable fire burning in this underdog’s eyes.

7. Mia Goth, “Infinity Pool”

Mia Goth revealed proverbial layers beneath mounds of latex in “X” and stirred minor but passionate awards buzz for its prequel, “Pearl,” but her alluringly unhinged work in Brandon Cronenberg’s “Infinity Pool” is the best thing she’s done yet. The berating monologue she delivers from the hood of a car, wine in hand – iconic. Kristy Strouse (Film Inquiry) declares that “Infinity Pool” “[cements] Mia Goth as our newest horror queen.” Well, here’s to a long and most prosperous reign.

6. Morgan Freeman, “A Good Person”

Morgan Freeman has appeared in so many straight-to-VOD titles over the past decade that you’d be forgiven for not remembering the man has five Academy Award nominations. Zach Braff’s “A Good Person” won’t provide the late-career boost Anthony Hopkins got after “The Father,” but his performance as a grieving parent trying to heal by connecting with the woman (Florence Pugh) responsible for his pain is better than anything he’s done in years. Charles Barfield (The Playlist) concurs, writing, “[The] role allows him to flex his dramatic chops in a way we haven’t seen in what feels like ages. He’s the grandfatherly Morgan Freeman we know and love in some scenes, for sure, but he’s also given scenes that feel tailor-made for an awards season sizzle reel.” Whereas most dramas in this vein, including Braff’s own “Garden State,” are about guilt-addled individuals reaching self-absolution, “A Good Person” takes us on the opposite journey. The movie may not always work, but Freeman single-handedly sells otherwise laughably convoluted developments. This is a nomination-worthy performance that will go overlooked because of the film it’s in.

5. Jay Baruchel, “BlackBerry”

Glenn Howerton is great as the vulgar and brash Balsillie, but “BlackBerry” ultimately belongs to Jay Baruchel, who has the more complicated task of commanding our attention without setting off the fireworks available to his co-star. Courtney Small (Cinema Axis) agrees and writes, “While Howerton has some of the best comedic lines in the film, it is Jay Baruchel’s brilliant performance as [Mike Lazaridis] that is the secret sauce to this delicious recipe.” Known for playing goofy nerds in comedies like “Knocked Up,” Tropic Thunder” and “She’s Out of My League,” Baruchel is something of a revelation here as the progenitor of not just the eponymous smartphone but the entire market it would eventually cede to the iPhone. A script can only achieve so much in the way of communicating a character’s intelligence if the performer reading its words doesn’t possess the magnetism Baruchel evidently has in spades. IFC isn’t exactly known as an awards player – 2014’s “Boyhood” remains their most successful title in that regard – but both Baruchel and Howerton make a strong case for the distributor to get back in the game.

4. Jonathan Majors, “Creed III”

Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson is the most fascinating character the “Rocky” series has produced across its five-decade history. Released from prison after an 18-year stint, the former junior phenom wants a shot at the title that was stolen from him the night he protected his friend. Most disregard the aging convict, and no one, not even the film’s writers, recognize the profound tragedy of what happened to him. Jonathan Majors’ performance evokes enormous empathy even when the movie disservices Damian, and arguably the franchise’s blue-collar ethos, by overly vilifying him. Chris Wasser (Sunday Independent) criticizes the movie but says it nevertheless “lights up whenever Majors enters the frame.” Held in close-up, his face as effectively distills the film’s blend of anger and heartache as any third-act soliloquy. “Magazine Dreams” will probably garner Majors more acclaim, but his work in “Creed III” draws tears.

3. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “You Hurt My Feelings”

Whether she’s performing physical comedy or addressing some microannoyance, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is effortlessly hilarious and endearing. In “You Hurt My Feelings,” written and directed by the great Nicole Holofcener, the 11-time Emmy winner plays an author who becomes despondent after overhearing her husband’s (Tobias Menzies) unvarnished take on the manuscript she’s just submitted. Even a screenplay as nuanced as Holofcener’s doesn’t preclude caricature in the hands of a lesser performer. That we can simultaneously jeer at the character’s solipsism and empathize with her devastation is owed to the performance. David Sims (The Atlantic) calls her “a master at selling a visceral sense of hurt against a comedy-of-errors backdrop.” Can she nab a Golden Globe bid for Best Comedy Actress? Holofcener’s “Enough Said” got her into the category, but that film had a fall release date and one of James Gandolfini’s final performances. “You Hurt My Feelings” faces a steeper climb, though industry affection for the “Seinfeld” legend and a premise that speaks directly to creatives inspire a guarded dash of optimism. Holofcener needs to cast Louis-Dreyfus and Michaela Watkins in everything.

2. “Air” ensemble

Call it a foul, but Ben Affleck’s Air Jordan origin story merits collective notice. You can’t phrase it any better than Patrice Witherspoon (Screen Rant) does when she writes, “Good luck to anyone walking out of ‘Air’ trying to determine a favorite because they all come with their A-game and nail every minute of their screen time.” From a permed Affleck as a pseudo-Buddhist CEO to Viola Davis’ dignified performance as a woman quietly but no less forcefully negotiating her son’s value, there isn’t a single weak link. While only Davis had any buzz when Amazon released the film back in April, Matt Damon, too often taken for granted, has rightfully entered the Best Actor conversation. Jason Bateman, probably a longshot, deserves his first Oscar bid for playing exasperated but sincere marketing exec Rob Strasser. Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Matthew Maher and Marlon Wayans also shine in small supporting turns. Platitudes about this “dad movie” just being an ad for woke capitalism needn’t detract from the all-around incredible acting.

1. Kelvin Harrison Jr., “Chevalier”

Had “Chevalier” gotten better reviews, Kelvin Harrison Jr. would be receiving an Oscar nomination, hands down. Instead, the rising star’s performance as Joseph Bologne, an 18th-century Caribbean-French violinist bidding in a dangerous game of politics for the Paris Opera’s directorship, will just have to stand as another reminder of his “singular, generational talent” (M.N. Miller, InSession Film). The biopic too often veers toward hagiography, but Harrison is never less than captivating. Like other performers on this list, he has a presence that makes even shoddily written and contrived dialogue compelling. Anyone requiring evidence of the actor’s range need only watch “Luce” and “Waves” back to back.

