Oscar snubs: MCU deserved more recognition in these 5 categories

The MCU made Oscar history this year as Angela Bassett earned the franchise its first-ever acting nomination for her supporting turn as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” This was the sequel to “Black Panther,” which was the first film in the franchise to reap a Best Picture bid.

So often, the MCU is consigned to visual effects and sound categories at the Academy Awards. For both “Black Panther” movies to break through in key categories (plus double wins for Ruth E. Carter‘s costume design), is remarkable. Still, though, the artist and filmmaking talent on show in the MCU is often overlooked purely because they are superhero movies. With that in mind, here are five Oscars categories where the MCU deserves more attention.

Original Score

“Black Panther” is the only MCU to earn a nomination in this category (Ludwig Göransson was the composer), deservedly so. However, the MCU is made of up of so many different flavours within the franchise — and the eclectic scores within those films represent that. Mark Mothersbaugh‘s electric, 80’s-inspired score for “Thor: Ragnarok” stands out as the most colorful, while Joel P. West‘s poetic violin-based score for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” was amongst the most beautiful of its year. And four-time Oscar nominee Danny Elfman turned out a great score for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which featured that ingenious music-note fight scene that married the visual and the audio perfectly.

Cinematography

No MCU film has ever been nominated in this category, although Rachel Morrison‘s work on “Black Panther” came the closest. She certainly deserved a nod for that — the movie featured some of the most beautiful shots in the MCU, not least in the scenes in the ancestral plane. Autumn Durald picked up where Morrison left for “Wakanda Forever,” and captured the beauty in both Wakanda and Talokan, while Trent Opaloch captured the brutality and action set-pieces of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” with expertise. Meanwhile, “Multiverse of Madness,” lensed by DoP John Mathieson brought to life the trademark look of Sam Raimi movies with style and virality.

Production Design

Again, “Black Panther” is the only MCU film nominated in this category, although it actually won — Jay Hart and Hannah Bleachler were the awarded designers. But while they brought the vibrancy of Wakanda life to life so well, others in the MCU have crafted new worlds, too, and have not been rewarded. Dan Hennah and Ra Vincent created the vibrant junkyard planet of Sakaar alongside the majesty of Asgard, while Charles Wood did excellent work in creating the detailed interior of the Sanctum Sanctorum in both “Doctor Strange” movies. Plus, Rick Heinrichs blended sci-fi with history in the WW2-set movie “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Sue Chan‘s production design is arguably the pick of the bunch, however. She brought to life so many contrasting landscapes and areas, including the gritty compound of Wenwu, the fighting complex of Xialing, and the mystical, mythological dimension of Ta Lo.

Director

No director has ever been nominated for Best Director for an MCU film, although Ryan Coogler surely came close for “Black Panther.” Coogler could have also been nominated for his terrific work off-screen as well as off-screen for “Wakanda Forever.” He juggled the ever-moving beast of the MCU while delicately navigating his cast and crew through the grief of losing Chadwick Boseman. He also made an excellent film in its own right while rightly paying homage to Boseman. No mean feat. And Joe and Anthony Russo deserved some appreciation for both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” — bringing together all of those characters and creating the two-part culmination of such a huge franchise was a mammoth undertaking. If Peter Jackson was rewarded for “The Lord of the Rings,” the Russos should have been rewarded for their pair of “Avengers” movies.

Supporting Actor

Bassett earned a Supporting Actress nomination but no supporting actor has been recognized in the MCU just yet. Yet the franchise is packed full of excellent supporting turns, including a plethora of villains — and the Oscars usually love villainous turns in the supporting categories. Tony Leung as Wenwu (“Shang-Chi”), Tenoch Huerta as Namor (“Wakanda Forever”), Tom Hiddleston as Loki (“The Avengers”), and, the pick of the bunch, Josh Brolin as Thanos (“Avengers: Infinity War”), would have all been worthy contenders for Supporting Actor. But the biggest snub in this category is Robert Downey Jr‘s performance in “Captain America: Civil War” — his depiction of a tortured, conflicted, desperate Tony Stark gets better with each viewing.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions