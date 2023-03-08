Oscar trivia: Which 2 films won 3 acting Oscars?

What was the last film to have three of its stars all win Oscars? How long has it been since Steven Spielberg has won an Oscar? Who was the first posthumous nominee? These questions are answered, along with more fun facts, tidbits and trivia.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” would be just the third film to earn three Oscars in the acting categories. Michelle Yeoh is the favorite to win best actress, as is Ke Huy Quan in the supporting actor race. And Jamie Lee Curtis or Stephanie Hsu ould pull out a win as supporting actress. The first time that happened was at the 1952 ceremony when Vivien Leigh, Karl Malden and Kim Hunter won for “A Streetcar Named Desire,” followed 25 years later with Peter Finch, Faye Dunaway and Beatrice Straight winning for “Network.”

Steven Spielberg has been nominated 22 times including three this year for “The Fabelmans”: best picture, director and original screenplay with Tony Kushner. He hasn’t won an Oscar in 24 years; in 1999 he picked up the helming prize for “Saving Private Ryan.”

Before he made his feature directorial debut with 1974’s “The Sugarland Express,” Spielberg directed several installments of TV series including the acclaimed Joan Crawford segment of NBC’s 1969 pilot movie for “Night Gallery.” He also directed the “Make Me Laugh” episode of the series that aired Jan. 6, 1971 and featured Godfrey Cambridge. He helmed the March 17, 1970 “The Daredevil Gesture” episode of ABC’s medical drama “Marcus Welby, M.D.” with guest star Marsha Hunt. That same year, he directed episodes of NBC’s “The Name of the Game” and “The Psychiatrist” and ABC’s “Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law.” Spielberg also directed “Murder by the Book,” the very first episode of NBC’s “Columbo” that aired Sept. 15, 1971. Penned by Steven Bochco, the classic installment starred Jack Cassidy.

Austin Butler is nominated this year for his uncanny performance as “Elvis” in box office hit bio. Elvis Presley didn’t receive any acting nominations during his career but earned the Sour Apple at the Golden Apple Awards for least cooperative actor in 1960 and 1966.

Ana de Armas is also in contention for lead actress as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.” She’s the second actress to earn a bid for portrahing the sex symbol. Michelle Williams was nominated for 2011’s “My Week with Marilyn.” Monroe never received an Oscar nomination but won the Henrietta Award from the Golden Globes for world film favorite-female in 1954 and 1962. She was also Globe nominated for best actress-comedy or musical for 1956’s “Bus Stop” and 1959’s “Some Like It Hot.”

The amount of screentime doesn’t really matter when it comes to the lead and supporting acting categories. This year, there was a lot of discussion that Michelle Williams should have been nominated in the supporting category, but she is on screen for 52 minutes. Anthony Hopkins had just 16 minutes of screentime in his best actor performance as Hannibal Lecter in 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs.” But David Niven‘s is still the shortest performance to win best actor. He was on screen a mere 15 mins, 38 seconds when he won for 1958’s “Separate Tables.” Beatrice Straight holds the record for the shortest time, clocking in just 5 min, 40 seconds of screentime in her supporting actress win for 1976’s “Network.”

Gerald Duffy was the first posthumous nominee. He was in contention for writing (title writing) for “The Private Life of Helen of Troy” at the first Academy Awards. Duffy had died in June 1928 while dictating a script. The title writing category was retired after the first Oscars because the majority of films being released were talkies.

