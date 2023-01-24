Oscar nominations predictions: Anne Thompson (Indiewire) is best Expert

Congratulations to our Expert Anne Thompson (Indiewire) for an excellent score of 79.17% when predicting the 2023 Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning. She is best among 27 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

A total of 9,900 people worldwide predicted these Academy Awards nominees in 23 categories with our top scorer getting 95 of 120 nominee slots correct. That included nine of the 10 Best Picture nominees, plus every nominee for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay. Nominations were announced in Los Angeles by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. The Oscars ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, March 12, for ABC.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 26 Experts predicting, Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) is in second place with 78.33% accuracy.Third place at 77.50% is Hanh Nguyen (Salon) and fourth place at 76.67% is Thelma Adams (Gold Derby). We then have a five-way tie at 75.83% for Pete Hammond (Deadline), Marcus Jones (Indiewire), Michael Musto (Queerty), Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily).

Following at 75.00% are Nikki Novak (Fandango), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) and Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby). Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Peter Travers (ABC) are tied at 74.17%. Next up at 73.33% are Scott Mantz (KTLA) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety). Tariq Khan (Fox TV) follows at 72.50% and then Clayton Davis (Variety) and Susan King (Gold Derby) at 71.67%.

Next up is Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) at 70.83%. We then have Keith Simanton (IMDb) at 69.17%, Brian Truitt (USA Today) at 68.33%, Shawn Edwards (WDAF) at 67.50%, Perri Nemiroff (Collider) at 66.67%, Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) at 65.83%, Andrea Mandell (People) at 64.17% and Tim Gray (Variety) at 61.67%.

