Oscars 2023 full ceremony rundown: When will each category be announced and who are all the performers and presenters?

Here is the full ceremony rundown for Sunday’s Oscars 2023 ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC. The show begins at 8:00 p.m. ET; 5:00 p.m. PT. The list below could change based on producer decisions at the last moment but is according to the program that is currently being handed out to attendees. Also note that Lady Gaga is rumored as of this morning to be among the 95th Academy Awards performers (despite earlier reports she would not be available to sing her nominated song from “Top Gun: Maverick.”
1. Supporting Actress
2. Animated Feature
3. Costume Design
4. Cinematography
5. Supporting Actor
6. Documentary Short
7. Documentary Feature
8. Production Design
9. Sound
10. International Feature
11. Makeup and Hair
12. isual Effects
13. Live Action Short
14. Animated Short
15. Original Screenplay
16. Adapted Screenplay
17. Original Score
18. Original Song
19. Film Editing
20. Directing
21. Actor
22. Actress
23. Picture
Complete lists of 39 presenters and 5 performers are below (some surprises are expected).
CEREMONY PRESENTERS:
Riz Ahmed
Halle Bailey
Antonio Banderas
Elizabeth Banks
Halle Berry
Emily Blunt
Jessica Chastain
John Cho
Jennifer Connelly
Paul Dano
Ariana DeBose
Cara Delevingne
Harrison Ford
Andrew Garfield
Hugh Grant
Danai Gurira
Kate Hudson
Samuel L. Jackson
Michael B. Jordan
Dwayne Johnson
Mindy Kaling
Nicole Kidman
Troy Kotsur
Eva Longoria
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Andie MacDowell
Jonathan Majors
Melissa McCarthy
Janelle Monae
Elizabeth Olsen
Deepika Padukone
Pedro Pascal
Salma Hayek Pinault
Florence Pugh
Questlove
Zoe Saldaña
John Travolta
Sigourney Weaver
Donnie Yen
CEREMONY PERFORMERS:
In Memoriam – Lenny Kravitz
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (“Lift Me Up”) – Rihanna
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (“This Is a Life”) – David Byrne, Son Lux, Stephanie Hsu
“RRR” (“Naatu Naatu”) – Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairavaprevious
“Tell It Like a Woman” (“Applause”) – Sofia Carson and Diane Warren
“Top Gun: Maverick” (“Hold My Hand”) – Lady Gaga
PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12
Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?
SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions