Oscars 2023 full ceremony rundown: When will each category be announced and who are all the performers and presenters?

Here is the full ceremony rundown for Sunday’s Oscars 2023 ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC. The show begins at 8:00 p.m. ET; 5:00 p.m. PT. The list below could change based on producer decisions at the last moment but is according to the program that is currently being handed out to attendees. Also note that Lady Gaga is rumored as of this morning to be among the 95th Academy Awards performers (despite earlier reports she would not be available to sing her nominated song from “Top Gun: Maverick.”

1. Supporting Actress

2. Animated Feature

3. Costume Design

4. Cinematography

5. Supporting Actor

6. Documentary Short

7. Documentary Feature

8. Production Design

9. Sound

10. International Feature

11. Makeup and Hair

12. isual Effects

13. Live Action Short

14. Animated Short

15. Original Screenplay

16. Adapted Screenplay

17. Original Score

18. Original Song

19. Film Editing

20. Directing

21. Actor

22. Actress

23. Picture

Complete lists of 39 presenters and 5 performers are below (some surprises are expected).

CEREMONY PRESENTERS:

Riz Ahmed

Halle Bailey

Antonio Banderas

Elizabeth Banks

Halle Berry

Emily Blunt

Jessica Chastain

John Cho

Jennifer Connelly

Paul Dano

Ariana DeBose

Cara Delevingne

Harrison Ford

Andrew Garfield

Hugh Grant

Danai Gurira

Kate Hudson

Samuel L. Jackson

Michael B. Jordan

Dwayne Johnson

Mindy Kaling

Nicole Kidman

Troy Kotsur

Eva Longoria

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Andie MacDowell

Jonathan Majors

Melissa McCarthy

Janelle Monae

Elizabeth Olsen

Deepika Padukone

Pedro Pascal

Salma Hayek Pinault

Florence Pugh

Questlove

Zoe Saldaña

John Travolta

Sigourney Weaver

Donnie Yen

CEREMONY PERFORMERS:

In Memoriam – Lenny Kravitz

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (“Lift Me Up”) – Rihanna

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (“This Is a Life”) – David Byrne, Son Lux, Stephanie Hsu

“RRR” (“Naatu Naatu”) – Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairavaprevious

“Tell It Like a Woman” (“Applause”) – Sofia Carson and Diane Warren

“Top Gun: Maverick” (“Hold My Hand”) – Lady Gaga

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions