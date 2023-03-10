Oscars 2023: ‘In Memoriam’ segment to feature Angela Lansbury, James Caan, Louise Fletcher and who else?

Four-time Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz will perform for Sunday’s emotional “In Memoriam” segment on the Oscars 2023 ceremony. While only 40-50 people are generally remembered for the television ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC, over 200 people will be recognized on the Academy’s webpage starting that evening.

Here is a lengthy list of many contributors to film who died since last year’s Academy Awards ceremony:

Mary Alice (actor)

Gil Alkabetz (animator)

Kirstie Alley (actor)

Burt Bacharach (composer)

Angelo Badalamenti (composer)

Simone Bär (casting director)

Joanna Barnes (actor)

Carl A. Bell (animator)

Jeff Berlin (sound)

David Birney (actor)

Bruce Bisenz (sound)

Robert Blake (actor)

Eliot Bliss (sound)

Nick Bosustow (shorts)

Albert Brenner (production designer)

Tom Bronson (costume designer)

James Caan (actor)

Michael Callan (actor)

Donn Cambern (editor)

Irene Cara (songwriter)

Gary W. Carlson (sound)

Marvin Chomsky (director)

Robert Clary (actor)

Walter Coblenz (producer)

Robbie Coltrane (actor)

Marija Miletic Dail (animator)

Robin Dalton (producer)

Robert Dalva (editor)

Charlbi Dean (actor)

Melinda Dillon (actor)

Lamont Dozier (composer)

Ralph Eggleston (animator)

Cliff Emmich (actor)

Louise Fletcher (actor)

James Flynn (producer)

Gray Frederickson (producer)

Gerald Fried (composer)

Charles Fuller (writer)

Jean-Luc Godard (director)

Mitchell Goldman (executive)

Gilbert Gottfried (actor)

Philip Baker Hall (actor)

Leon Harris (production designer)

Anne Heche (actor)

Duncan Henderson (producer)

Michael Hill (editor)

Dave Hollis (executive)

Heddy Honigmann (documentarian)

Bo Hopkins (actor)

Gregory Allen Howard (writer)

Gordon Hubbard (visual effects)

Hugh Hudson (director)

Marsha Hunt (actor)

Gregory Jein (visual effects)

David M. Jones (visual effects)

L.Q. Jones (actor)

Leslie Jordan (actor)

Artie Kane (composer)

Edie Landau (executive)

Angela Lansbury (actor)

Ray Liotta (actor)

Si Litvinoff (producer)

Gina Lollobrigida (actor)

Bert Lovitt (editor)

Tom Luddy (producer)

Amanda Mackey (casting director)

Marvin March (production designer)

Ron Masak (actor)

Paul Mason (executive)

Burny Mattinson (animator)

Douglas McGrath (actor/director/writer)

Nelson E. Meacham (sound)

Walter Mirisch (producer)

Robert Morse (actor)

James J. Murakami (art director)

Olivia Newton-John (actor/singer)

Nichelle Nichols (actor)

Monty Norman (composer)

F.J. O’Neil (actor)

Lindsley Parsons, Jr. (executive)

Jacques Perrin (producer/documentarian)

Nehemiah Persoff (actor)

Wolfgang Petersen (director)

Clayton Pinney (visual effects)

Edward Pressman (producer)

Bob Rafelson (director/producer)

Quinn K. Redeker (actor/writer)

Julie Reichert (documentarian)

Tom Richmond (cinematographer)

Owen Roizman (cinematographer)

May Routh (costume designer)

Arnold Schulman (writer)

George Shapiro (producer)

Henry Silva (actor)

Maurizio Silvi (make-up)

Tom Sizemore (actor)

Howard Smith (producer)

Paul Sorvino (actor)

Stella Stevens (actor)

Miiko Taka (actor)

Topol (actor)

Gabrielle Upton (writer)

Vangelis (composer)

Dennis Virkler (editor)

Fred Ward (actor)

David Warner (actor)

Raquel Welch (actor)

Tom Whitlock (songwriter)

Ian Whittaker (production designer)

Cindy Williams (actor)

Oliver Wood (cinematographer)

