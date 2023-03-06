Oscars 2023: Lenny Kravitz to perform for Sunday’s emotional ‘In Memoriam’ segment

Four-time Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz will perform for Sunday’s emotional “In Memoriam” segment on the Oscars 2023 ceremony. While only 40-50 people are generally remembered for the television ceremony on ABC, over 200 people will be recognized on the Academy’s webpage starting that evening.

Presenters and performers previously announced are listed below.

CEREMONY PRESENTERS:

Riz Ahmed

Emily Blunt

Glenn Close

Jennifer Connelly

Ariana DeBose

Samuel L. Jackson

Michael B. Jordan

Dwayne Johnson

Troy Kotsur

Jonathan Majors

Melissa McCarthy

Janelle Monae

Deepika Padukone

Questlove

Zoe Saldaña

Donnie Yen

More to Be Announced

CEREMONY PERFORMERS:

In Memoriam – Lenny Kravitz

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (“Lift Me Up”) – Rihanna

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (“This Is a Life”) – David Byrne, Son Lux, Stephanie Hsu

“RRR” (“Naatu Naatu”) – Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairavaprevious

“Tell It Like a Woman” (“Applause”) – Sofia Carson and Diane Warren

“Top Gun: Maverick” (“Hold My Hand”) – TBA

More presenter announcements are also expected soon by 95th Academy Awards producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. The Oscars 2023 ceremony takes place on March 12 for ABC. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for a third time.

