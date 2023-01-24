Oscars nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Cinemateo21 for a tremendous score of 80.83% when predicting the 2023 Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning. Our top scorer is actually tied with Miguel_David_Ochoa but has the better point score of 79,026 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

A total of 9,900 people worldwide predicted these Academy Awards nominees in 23 categories with our top scorer getting 97 of 120 nominee slots correct. That included nine of the 10 Best Picture nominees, plus every nominee for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress. Nominations were announced in Los Angeles by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. The Oscars ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, March 12, for ABC.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our 13 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Joyce Eng is best with 78.33% accuracy. In second place at 77.50% are Riley Chow and Daniel Montgomery. Paul Sheehan is next at 76.67% and then myself at 75.83%. Following at 75.00% are Tom O’Neil and Christopher Rosen. We then have Charles Bright at 74.17%, Matt Noble at 73.33%, Denton Davidson at 71.67%, Rob Licuria at 70.83%, Marcus Dixon at 69.17% and Ray Richmond at 67.50%. See Editors’ scores.

