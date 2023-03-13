Oscars 2023: Peter Travers (ABC) tops all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Expert Peter Travers (ABC) for an excellent score of 82.61% when predicting the 2023 Oscars winners on Sunday. He is best among 32 journalists who cover films and the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 10,800 people worldwide predicted these Academy Awards champs with our top scorer getting 19 of 23 categories correct. Some of the difficult choices by our top scorer at the Hollywood ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel included “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (for picture, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan) and “The Whale” (Brendan Fraser).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our 31 other Experts predicting, second place at 78.26% is held by Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Brian Truitt (USA Today). We then have a five-way tie at 73.91% for Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Nikki Novak (Fandango) and Claudia Puig (KPCC). Another five-way tie follows at 69.57% for Clayton Davis (Variety), Erik Davis (Fandango), Dave Karger (TCM), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire).

The next group at 65.22% consists of Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Eric Deggans (NPR), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Michael Musto (Queerty) and Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby). Following with a six-way tie at 60.87% are Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Marcus Jones (Indiewire), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Scott Mantz (KTLA), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Next up at 56.52% are Grae Drake (Moviefone), Tim Gray (Variety), Pete Hammond (Deadline), Susan King (Gold Derby), Andrea Mandell (People) and Keith Simanton (IMDb). Finally at 47.83% are Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety).

