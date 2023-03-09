Oscars 2023: Final group of 12 presenters includes Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Pedro Pascal

Previous Oscar champion Halle Berry is among the final group of presenters announced on Thursday for the Academy Awards ceremony this Sunday. She is among these 12 presenters announced by producers: Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal and John Travolta.

Complete lists of 40 presenters and 5 performers are below.

CEREMONY PRESENTERS:

Riz Ahmed

Halle Bailey

Antonio Banderas

Elizabeth Banks

Halle Berry

Emily Blunt

Jessica Chastain

John Cho

Glenn Close

Jennifer Connelly

Paul Dano

Ariana DeBose

Cara Delevingne

Harrison Ford

Andrew Garfield

Hugh Grant

Danai Gurira

Kate Hudson

Samuel L. Jackson

Michael B. Jordan

Dwayne Johnson

Mindy Kaling

Nicole Kidman

Troy Kotsur

Eva Longoria

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Andie MacDowell

Jonathan Majors

Melissa McCarthy

Janelle Monae

Elizabeth Olsen

Deepika Padukone

Pedro Pascal

Salma Hayek Pinault

Florence Pugh

Questlove

Zoe Saldaña

John Travolta

Sigourney Weaver

Donnie Yen

CEREMONY PERFORMERS:

In Memoriam – Lenny Kravitz

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (“Lift Me Up”) – Rihanna

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (“This Is a Life”) – David Byrne, Son Lux, Stephanie Hsu

“RRR” (“Naatu Naatu”) – Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairavaprevious

“Tell It Like a Woman” (“Applause”) – Sofia Carson and Diane Warren

“Top Gun: Maverick” (“Hold My Hand”) – will not be performed

More presenter announcements are also expected soon by 95th Academy Awards producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. The Oscars 2023 ceremony takes place on March 12 for ABC. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for a third time.

