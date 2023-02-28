Oscars 2023: Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava will perform ‘Naatu Naatu’

Oscar producers announced on Tuesday that Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairavaprevious will take the stage performing “Naatu Naatu” from India’s “RRR.” The March 12 ceremony will feature the Best Original Song nominee from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

It was previously announced that:

music superstar Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

David Byrne (“The Last Emperor”), Son Lux and supporting actress nominee Stephanie Hsu will perform “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

There is no word yet on who will perform “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (possibly Lady Gaga) or the “In Memoriam” segment.

Presenter announcements are also expected soon by 95th Academy Awards producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. The Oscars 2023 ceremony takes place on March 12 for ABC. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for a third time.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions