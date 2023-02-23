Rihanna will perform ‘Lift Me Up’ at the 2023 Oscars

Fresh off her blockbuster performance at the Super Bowl, Rihanna will head to the 2023 Oscars. ABC announced on Thursday that the Oscar nominee will perform her nominated song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the 95th Oscars ceremony.

A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna landed her first-ever Oscar nomination this year for the song, which is featured over the “Wakanda Forever” end credits. “Lift Me Up” features lyrics by Tems and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler. The music was written by Tems, Rihanna, Coogler, and Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Goransson.

This is already a big year for Rihanna. During her widely acclaimed Super Bowl performance, the singer revealed she was pregnant with her second child. Rihanna, who is in a long-term relationship with A$AP Rocky, gave birth to her first child in May of 2022.

According to a press release, Oscar producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner expect to announce other performers in the coming weeks. Rihanna is nominated in the Best Original Song category alongside other major music stars, including Lady Gaga, Dianne Warren, and David Byrne and Mitski, as well as the viral smash “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.”

The 2023 Oscars take place on March 12. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for a third time.

