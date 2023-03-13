Oscars 2023 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Josh M Parker for an amazing score of 95.65% when predicting the 2023 Oscars winners on Sunday. Our top scorer is just ahead of 13 people at 91.30% and has a great point score of 10,042 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 10,800 people worldwide predicted these Academy Awards champs with our top scorer getting 22 of 23 categories correct. Some of the difficult choices by our top scorer at the Hollywood ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel included “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (for picture, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan) and “The Whale” (Brendan Fraser). The only miss was in production design (won by “All Quiet on the Western Front”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our 13 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Ray Richmond and I are best at 82.61% (19 of 23 categories correct). Matt Noble is next at 78.26%. Daniel Montgomery and Paul Sheehan are tied at 73.91%. We then have Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon and Rob Licuria tied at 69.57%. Following at 65.22% are Charles Bright, Joyce Eng and Tom O’Neil. Next is Christopher Rosen at 60.87% and then Riley Chow at 56.52%. See Editors’ scores.

