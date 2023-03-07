Oscar odds update: Angela Bassett could still do the thing, but Kerry Condon and Jamie Lee Curtis won’t make it easy

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) was cruising through the awards season after winning Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards. But the race was thrown into complete chaos when Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) won the BAFTA Award and Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) surprised by winning the SAG Award. That left Bassett without an industry peer group win going into the ultimate peer group award, the Oscars. Is she completely out of luck now?

Not necessarily. In fact, Bassett still has the lead in our racetrack odds, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. And as I wrote previously, it’s possible to win the Oscar without winning BAFTA or SAG. But the race is suddenly a lot closer. Of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, 14 say Bassett will win, seven say Curtis, and five say Condon. Gold Derby’s Editors who cover awards year-round give Condon the edge with five predicting her compared to four predicting Bassett and four predicting Curtis.

Our elite users are divided. Of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Oscars, 13 still give Bassett the edge compared to six for Condon and five for Curtis. But our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ Oscars results have 14 predicting Condon compared to eight for Bassett and two for Curtis. So our predictions are all over the place, but perhaps that’s good news for Bassett. If there are two possible alternatives to her instead of just one, their support might be divided enough that Bassett can still carry through her momentum from the Globes and Critics Choice Awards to a win.

