Oscars Best Director odds: Edward Berger (‘All Quiet on the Western Front’) enters top 5 after BAFTAs windfall

The German war film “All Quiet on the Western Front” exploded at the BAFTA Awards with a leading 14 nominations. That included a Best Picture bid for the film and a Best Director nom for Edward Berger. And just like that, Berger has entered the top five in our Oscar odds, passing James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”). Scroll down to see our graph illustrating the trajectory of this race.

As you can see below, a consensus has formed around four likely Oscar nominees as the season has progressed: front-runner Steven Spielberg (‘The Fabelmans”), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), and Todd Field (“TAR”). The last spot has been trickier to forecast. Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”) was an early favorite, but her film has underperformed with awards groups. Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”) and James Cameron (“Avatar”) scored Golden Globe and Critics Choice noms, but neither made the cut with the Directors Guild. Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”) did get a Directors Guild nom, but has been left out almost everywhere else.

Now Berger has gotten a big bump from the BAFTAs, not just because of his nomination, but because “All Quiet” is the British academy’s most nominated film of the year, which reflects well on its director. And the American academy has made a habit in recent years of nominating at least one non-English language film for Best Director, with at least one such nominee showing up in the race for the last four years in a row. Will Berger make it five years in a row?

