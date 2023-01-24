Oscars Best Director odds update: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’) take the lead

On the eve of the Academy Award nominations, there has been a major shakeup in our odds for Best Director. According to the combined predictions of thousands of users as of this writing, the filmmakign duo DANIELS (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) have taken the lead for their work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” That moves longtime favorite Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”) down to second place. Scroll down to see our graph illustrating the race.

This follows a couple of windfalls for “Everything Everywhere” and a couple of disappointments for “The Fabelmans.” Things got off to a good start for Spielberg when “Fabelmans” won Golden Globes for Best Film Drama and Best Director. But then “Everything Everywhere” won Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards and Best Director too. And “Fabelmans” was dealt yet another blow by the BAFTAs, which nominated the semiautobiographical film for nothing but Best Original Screenplay. The BAFTA snubs were worst of all because those awards are decided by industry peers, just like the Oscars are.

As it stands, most of Gold Derby’s Editors are predicting DANIELS, as are majorities of our Top 24 Users and All-Star Top 24. But not everyone has jumped ship. Spielberg still has a sizable lead according to the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets: 17 of them still have their money on Spielberg, while just seven are in the DANIELS camp. It’s hard to tell who’s right just yet. We’ll learn a whole lot more about this race and others when Oscar nominations are announced on the morning of January 24.

