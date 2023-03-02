Oscars Best Film Editing overview: Nominees range from character studies to fast-paced action

Continuing our look at the below-the-line crafts categories at this year’s Oscars, we get to film editing. The editor(s) on a movie are frequently the most important collaborators with a director. The director and editor will frequently sit in an edit bay for hours, days, and even months to craft the pace and feel of a movie until it’s just right, as is the case with the five movies nominated this year.

This is a particularly invigorating year for the category. We only have one previous Oscar winner from just a few years ago, so we could see a new Oscar champ this year. The variety in this year’s category is also pretty exciting, with all five editors having worked on Oscar-nominated Best Pictures, and not all the nominees are for quick-edited, fast-paced action movies, either.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Just a few years after winning the Oscar for “Sound of Metal,” the Danish editor received his second nomination for this quieter dramedy from Oscar winner Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”). Because this category often goes to movies with quicker cutting that adds to the pace (as is the case with a few of the other nominees), it’s a bit of a surprise that this subtler film was included over other contenders like “Babylon” and “All Quiet on the Western Front.” It’s a testament to how much the academy’s editing branch appreciated Nielsen’s work, so who is to question them?

“Elvis” – Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Baz Luhrmann’s films tend to rely heavily on editing to create the distinctive pacing for which he’s known. Although both Villa and Redmond have worked with the Australian filmmaker before (most notably on 2013’s “The Great Gatsby”), they are the second editors to receive Oscar nominations for their work, while Lurhmann has yet to receive an Oscar nomination for his direction. “Elvis” is another visual masterpiece, thanks to all the Oscar-nominated craftspeople involved in Luhrmann’s dream project, but will the academy’s non-editor members (who will get to vote for winners in this and all categories) fully appreciate the contribution by his editors?

The Daniels’ fantastically frenetic absurdist comedy received support across the board from the academy with only a few crafts chapters not giving it nominations (most notably cinematography and sound). But the editing by first-time nominee Rogers, a long-time collaborator with the Daniels, contributes a lot to the pacing, especially in sequences where we cut between different multiversal incarnations of Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn Wang and her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu).

“TÁR” – Monika Willi

Another quieter character drama that benefits greatly from strong editing is Todd Field’s third feature, which did get him nominations for directing and writing as well. Willi has worked extensively with Austrian filmmaker, Michael Haneke, editing Oscar-nominated films like “The White Ribbon” and “Amour,” so it’s great that her contribution to film is finally being appreciated in a category where few women are nominated, let alone win.

Although “Top Gun” received Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay nominations, as well as other crafts bids, the lack of a nomination for director Joseph Kosinski makes one wonder whether Tom Cruise’s sequel might lose some of these categories to another action-packed film, the German “All Quiet on the Western Front.” That probably should have been nominated for its editing as well, but being omitted from this category may give “Top Gun” a slight advantage.

The Gold Derby Experts are pretty well split between “Everything Everywhere” and “Top Gun” winning this category, but it may have been a three-way split if “All Quiet on the Western Front” were nominated for its editing.

