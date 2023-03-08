Oscars Best Original Score overview: One rookie battles veteran composers in highly competitive music match-up

Can you imagine being nominated in this category and hearing the very last nominee’s name, and it’s the one and only John Williams, who has received 53 Oscar nominations and won five times? Granted, it’s been almost 30 years since his name was last called on Oscar night, so maybe the other four nominees don’t have so much to worry about, but make no mistake that this is a highly competitive year.

Four of this year’s nominees line-up with Best Picture, with one very notable newcomer to the category.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” – Volker Bertelmann

Within minutes in Edward Berger‘s WWI anti-war drama, Bertelmann’s unforgettable score grabs the viewer’s attention by capturing the essence of why war is hell. Bertelmann previously received an Oscar nomination for his score for “Lion” (2016), but what the score for “All Quiet” brings to the overall soundscape of the film has helped make this a favorite, first at the BAFTAs, and now as we get into the last week before the Oscars. You can learn more about what went into creating Bertelmann’s truly unique score here; it involves everything from broken snares to piano strings played with violin bows, and other elements that help the score stand out among this year’s nominees.

Having won two Oscars previously for his work with long-time collaborator Damien Chazelle – both for “La La Land” – Hurwitz’s work on this dramedy about ’20s Hollywood benefits from the music being such an integral part of many aspects of the film. Whether it’s the music accompanying the debauched opening bash, or the orchestra playing on set for a silent film shoot, or the jazz music played by Jovan Adepo‘s group before his character, Sidney Palmer, is discovered and becomes a music star in his own right, Hurwitz’s score offers many different colors and moods that play as pivotal a role in the movie as do the nominated costumes and production design work.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Carter Burwell

This is Burwell’s third Oscar nomination and his second for a collaboration with Martin McDonagh following “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017). Burwell has also worked extensively with the Coen Brothers going back to their very first film, “Blood Simple” – though oddly, he’s never been nominated once for those scores! – and also with Todd Haynes, having been nominated for scoring “Carol.”

Despite having a nearly-40-year career, Burwell has certainly been more popular with the academy’s music chapter recently. His score for “Banshees” is a beautiful piece of music that accentuates the emotions within the conflict between former friends, played by nominees Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleason. The movie’s popularity with the academy overall is undeniable, going by its nine nominations, but this might be a category that goes for one of the above films, at least according to Gold Derby Experts.

Another nominee in the “gorgeous and unique” vein is the work done by Ryan Lott and his Son Lux collaborators and bandmates, Rafiq Bhatia and Ian Chang, whose experimental music has made them indie favorites. Son Lux’s score for the Best Picture nominee is as memorable as their records are, and they provided nearly 100 different cues for the Daniels‘ latest. Still, they’re very much outsiders, not only in Hollywood but also with academy members, which would make this a tougher sell unless voters actually make the effort to listen to the score. It’s just as much a sonic and musical experience as “Everything Everywhere” is a visual one, but this will definitely be targeting the younger academy membership.

“The Fabelmans” – John Williams

At 91-years-old, there’s a strong chance Williams may be close to retiring, but as of now he’s still a (thankfully) living legend, and it made perfect sense for him to continue his collaboration with Steven Spielberg for the director’s most personal film to date. John Williams’s music has reached so far into the mainstream that you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t know his two-note theme from “Jaws” or his most iconic theme for “Star Wars.”

He had already won an Oscar for 1972’s “Fiddler on the Roof” before those unforgettable collaborations with Spielberg and his pal George Lucas, for which he won two more Oscars. Williams’ score for “The Fabelmans” is far more subdued than his last three nominated works (all “Star Wars” sequels), but it brings so much to the emotional core of Spielberg’s story that it was little surprise that Williams received another nomination.

The Gold Derby Experts are split between Hurwitz and Bertelmann despite the former having already won two Oscars and “Babylon” not receiving much traction otherwise.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?