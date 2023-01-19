Oscars Best Supporting Actress odds: Angela Bassett (‘Black Panther’) climbs to 2nd after Golden Globe, Critics Choice wins

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) won the Golden Globe for Best Film Supporting Actress on January 10. She followed that with a SAG Award nomination on January 11. And she followed that by winning at the Critics Choice Awards on January 15. Then on January 17 she rose to second place in Gold Derby’s Oscar odds, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of users. Will she eventually pass Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and take the lead? Scroll down to see our graph of her Best Supporting Actress trajectory.

What’s remarkable about Bassett’s ascent is how rapid it has been. At the start of 2023 our Oscar odds placed her fifth for Best Supporting Actress — in line for a nomination, but just barely. And there was good reason to be skeptical. No Marvel Cinematic Universe performance has ever been nominated for an Oscar, let alone won one. Even the first “Black Panther,” which was nominated for Best Picture, couldn’t eke out a nom in any of the acting categories. However, Heath Ledger (“The Dark Knight”) and Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) proved you could win for roles based on superhero comics, so the door was open for the MCU.

Then Bassett surprised many of us by winning at the Globes. After that and the SAG nominations it was less surprising that she claimed Critics Choice. And just like that, a category that seemed like one of this season’s most chaotic might finally be zeroing in on its front-runner … if she can catch Condon. As of this writing seven of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed are predicting Bassett compared to 12 who are backing Condon, so the gap between them is getting a lot narrower. It took barely two weeks for Bassett to ascend from fifth place to second place. Do you think she’s bound to bound into first place?

