Oscar odds update: Ke Huy Quan (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’) remains the safest acting front-runner

Cate Blanchett or Michelle Yeoh? Austin Butler or Brendan Fraser? And who the heck knows what to do with that excitingly chaotic Best Supporting Actress race? This year’s acting categories at the Oscars are some of the most competitive in years. But amid all the question marks, there’s one winner we can be confident about — at least, that’s the way it seems. Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) remains the overwhelming favorite to take home Best Supporting Actor, getting leading odds of 31/10.

Here’s how far ahead he is. As of this writing he’s backed by 23 out of the 24 Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, 12 out of 13 Gold Derby Editors who cover awards year-round, 23 of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Oscar winners, and 23 of the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ prediction results.

Let’s also consider some of what Quan has won up to this point. He claimed Best Supporting Actor from the top critics groups from Los Angeles, New York, and the National Society, plus additional regional prizes from Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Florida, Houston, Iowa, Kansas City, and Nevada — and that’s not even an exhaustive list. He also won the Critics Choice Award and the Golden Globe. He won the Gotham Award, and he just won the SAG Award. The only major prize he lost — and to be fair, it was a big one — was the BAFTA, which went to Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) in a shocking upset.

Perhaps that’s why there are still a few holdouts among our users. One Expert, one Editor, and one Top User are betting on Brendan Gleeson (“Banshees”), while one All-Star is going for Keoghan. So there’s still room for a surprise here. But beating Quan is clearly going to be an uphill climb.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?