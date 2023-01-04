Oscars gendered categories: Most readers say they should stay, but for how long?

Are awards categories like Best Actor and Best Actress becoming outdated? Acting races are unique in distinguishing between men’s and women’s achievements, and some awards groups have already moved to make those gender-neutral like all the others. But not the Oscars — not yet anyway. And that’s the way it should stay according to a majority of readers we asked in a recent poll. Scroll down to see the complete results.

Gendered categories can be an awkward fit for actors like Emma Corrin and Emma D’Arcy who identify as nonbinary (both have been slotted into actress categories in recent years), but 80% of poll respondents said the Oscars should keep their categories the way they are, and there’s an argument to be made for that. After all, the entertainment industry as a whole is far from gender equality; in current gender-neutral categories like Best Director and Best Cinematography, for instance, women just tend not to be nominated, with some rare exceptions.

But we’ve seen other awards experiment with gender-neutral acting contests, and the results have been promising. The juried Gotham Awards had four genderless acting categories this year: two were won by men and two by women. At the Independent Spirit Awards for film, women make up 8 of the 10 nominees for Best Lead Performance, 3 of the 10 nominees for Best Supporting Performance, and four of the five nominees for Best Breakthrough Performance, giving women more than half of the available acting slots. And the Los Angeles Film Critics Association crowned two winners each for Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance, split right down the middle between men and women.

The other 20% of readers think the Oscars should go genderless. Just 7.22% think the change should take place effective immediately, while 12.78% argue that the change should be made, but not yet. I myself think change may be inevitable, but hope that it comes to an industry where the opportunities are more equally distributed.

