Oscars Best Supporting Actor update: Eddie Redmayne (‘The Good Nurse’) is a likely nominee after BAFTA recognition

What a difference a day makes. Recently I wrote about Brad Pitt climbing into Oscar nomination position for his performance as a silent film movie star in “Babylon.” But then the BAFTA nominations were announced on January 19, and Pitt was left out of their Best Supporting Actor lineup. That was good news for another Oscar hopeful: Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”). Scroll down to see our graph that illustrates where Pitt briefly ascended and then Redmayne took over.

Pitt received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance, then he was recognized by the SAG Awards as a member of the “Babylon” ensemble cast. His individual performance was snubbed, though. Redmayne has done better than that. He too received a Globe nomination for playing one of the most prolific serial killers in American history, but then he also received SAG and BAFTA noms for his individual performance. Those SAG and BAFTA bids are especially important because those awards are decided by industry peers, just like the Oscars are.

The biggest challenge for Redmayne will be the limited support for “The Good Nurse” overall. His performance is the only aspect of the film that has gotten traction this awards season, which raises the question of whether the academy will take the time to watch the film just for him. We’ve seen in the past how actors have fallen by the wayside when they were the only predicted nominee for their respective films: consider Timothee Chalamet in “Beautiful Boy” and Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers.”

Redmayne is fighting for a nomination against actors whose films are likely to have support in other categories, like Pitt in “Babylon” and Judd Hirsch in “The Fabelmans.” Still, Redmayne is an established academy favorite (he won Best Actor for “The Theory of Everything” and was nominated for “The Danish Girl”), and he’s playing against type as a sinister killer, showing his range as an actor. That could be enough to entice academy members to press play on the Netflix film. And that may be all he needs to secure an Oscar nom.

