Oscars flashback: ‘From Here to Eternity’ sweeps 1953 Academy Awards

It was a hot August night — August 5 to exact — 70 years ago when the landmark drama “From Here to Eternity’” opened at the venerable Capitol Theater in New York City. Columbia Pictures’ Harry Cohn decided not to do any advance publicity for the film save for a full-page ad in the New York Times. Marlene Dietrich called director Fred Zinnemann at midnight to let him know that the lines were so long for the film that management had added a 1 a.m. screening. But that showing still didn’t accommodate the crowds. So, the theater remained opened just closing briefly in the morning to clean the theater. Over 18,000 tickets were sold that opening day and the film broke a major record that first week scoring $171,674 net box office receipts.

It’s little wonder that audiences flocked to see the film seven decades ago. The 1951 novel set in Pearl Harbor before the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941 was a major best-seller and heralded the arrival of a new writer James Jones, who had served in the Army from 1939-44 and was present at the Pearl Harbor attack. The novel was also considered unfilmable because of its frankness, language, sexuality and such then-controversial subjects as brutality, homosexuality and even suicide. After other studios turned down the chance to purchase the rights, Columbia forked over just $80,000 to make the movie version.

“From Here to Eternity” revolves around Private Robert E. Lee Prewitt (Montgomery Clift), who is dedicated to playing his bugle, but his stubbornness leads to trouble with authority. He’s sent to the Honolulu barracks before Dec. 7th. The barracks’ ruthless Captain Holmes (Philip Ober) runs Prewitt , who is also a boxer, to the ground for his refusal to participate in any bouts. Prewitt finds support and friendship with Sgt. Milt Warden (Burt Lancaster) who is having a hot and heavy affair with Capt. Holmes ‘unhappy wife Karen (Deborah Kerr). Their love scene on the beach is one of the most inedible sequences in cinema. Meanwhile, Prewitt falls for the embittered Lorene, aka Alma (Donna Reed) a ‘hostess” working at a social club. Maggio ultimately ends up perishing at the hands of the vile, feral Sgt. Fatso Judson (Ernest Borgnine). And all are unprepared when Japanese start bombing Pearl Harbor.

Initially, it was announced that Jones would write the screenplay and S. Sylvan Simon would produce and direct. But Simon died in 1951. Then Cohn hired Vincent Sherman. Eventually, Zinnemann, who had just directed the Oscar-winning blockbuster “High Noon,” got the plumb assignment. Daniel Taradash was hired to slim down Jones’ 800-page novel down to a 150-page screenplay,

The book was highly critical of the Army, still the production needed the assistance of the Army to be made because according to TCM.com, “no film about military life could be effectively made at a reasonable cost without it.” The producer Buddy Adler, who had been a Lt. Colonel in the Army Signal Corps during World War II, was able to placate the Army by having changes made in the script.

It’s hard to imagine any other actors in these roles, but initially Columbia had announced that the film would star Broderick Crawford, Glenn Ford and John Derek. But Adler always wanted Lancaster for Warden and made a deal with Paramount and producer Hal Wallis to borrow the popular actor for $150,000.

Cohn was interested in Aldo Ray for Prewitt but Zinnemann wanted Clift whom he had directed to his first Oscar nomination in 1948. Despite Cohn’s protestations, Zinnemann won the battle. Reed, who was best known for her good girl roles, was cast against type as Lorene.

Joan Crawford was interested in playing Karen but would ultimately turn it down. The reason? Who knows. Rumors include that the production wouldn’t give in to her demands for cameraman and make-up artist, she didn’t like her wardrobe and flinched when she learned she wouldn’t get top billing, Just as with Reed, Kerr had a prim-and-proper screen image, but that all changed when she was cast as Karen.

And then there was Sinatra’s casting as Maggio. At that time, his vocal cords were hemorrhaging, his career was floundering and his marriage to Ava Gardner was falling apart. Eli Wallach was initially cast as Maggio. AFI said the actor couldn’t do the film because he was committed to do Tennessee Williams’ Broadway play “Camino Real”- Sinatra did lobby heavily for the job and was hired for a mere $8,000.

The reviews were glowing for “From Here to Eternity.’ The New York Times declared: “Although it naturally lacks the depth and fullness of the 430,000 words and 850 pages of the book, this dramatization …captures the essential spirit of the James Jones study. And, as a job of editing, emending, re-arranging, and purifying a volume bristling with brutality and obscenities, “From Here to Eternity” stands as a shining example of truly professional moviemaking.”

“From Here To Eternity” was the second biggest film of the year — “The Robe” was No. 1 — earning $12.2 million at the box office. The film earned 13 Oscar nominations including best actor for Clift and Lancaster and best actress for Kerr, winning eight Academy Awards including best film, director, adapted screenplay, cinematography and supporting actor and actress for Sinatra and Reed.

Though she lost best actress to Audrey Hepburn for “Roman Holiday,” Kerr’s subsequent film roles became more diverse. Though Reed’s Oscar didn’t boost her film career, she would soon become a TV superstar on her 1958-66 ABC sitcom “The Donna Reed Show.”

Sinatra, who would become one of the most powerful and popular actors and performers in the world, was humble when he accepted his Oscar: “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m deeply thrilled and very moved, and I really, really don’t know what to say because this is a whole new kind of things. You know, I’ve…song -and-dance-man type stuff. And I’m terribly pleased, and if I start thanking everybody then I’ll do a one-reeler up here so I better not.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?