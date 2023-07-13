Oscars: Will Harrison Ford get a farewell hug for playing Indiana Jones?

Harrison Ford is a legend. Indiana Jones is a legend. But despite the marriage between actor and character generating a legacy spanning five movies, multiple generations, billions of dollars, and the hearts of so many, the combination has never produced an Oscar nomination.

Ford himself has only ever been nominated for one Academy Award. That was for “Witness” all the way back in 1986 when Ford was nominated for playing a detective protecting an Amish eyewitness in Amish country. He lost that year to William Hurt, who won for “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” However, the real tragedy is that Ford wasn’t nominated for any of his performances as Indiana Jones. Sure, those aren’t the type of movies to land Best Actor bids, and hindsight is 20/20 of course, but when an actor with such star power comes along to play a character with such charisma, you have to sit up and take note of the talent it takes to pull that off.

How many actors could pull off the role of Indy with such casual charm? Not many, and the easy, light-hearted spirit of the role is captured so beautifully by Ford that he makes the craft of his performance look so easy. It’s a much more technical performance than people give him credit for, not to mention the fact that he did all of his own stunt work and strenuous physicality for the role. If actors are given credit for doing their own singing in biopics, then they should be appreciated for doing their own stunt work, too (stunt performers should also be given credit in their own right, but that’s a different story).

And Ford’s performance hasn’t dwindled with age. At 80 years old, Ford is still as charming and physical as ever and still possesses that playful gleam in his eye. But this time around, in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the franchise’s fifth and final movie, Ford gives Indy aching loneliness and gruffness that suits the character’s aging tenure as the true adventurer of his time. He is a man out of time — the opening sequence showing Indy in his prime via de-aging technology juxtaposes with the harsh imagery of him struggling to get out of bed as an old man and yelling at his neighbors to keep the music down.

This ties in with the movie’s exploration of time, as Indy and Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s Helena Shaw race Madds Mikkelsen‘s Nazi villain to find the titular Dial of Destiny, a device created by Archimedes that plays with time. The final act, as all Indy films do (some more literally than others), takes a leap of faith into a jaw-dropping narrative left-turn. If you stay with it and push past the fantastical plot, at its center is an old man who is looking to avoid feeling out of place and time by willingly staying behind in the past. Helena doesn’t let him do this, of course, but it’s an emotional moment for Indy and viewers — those of us in the audience were shouting in our heads, “No, please don’t stay there, Indy. You’ll always have a place with us.”

It’s as if the film, directed by James Mangold, knew this itself and thankfully transported Indy back to his present day and reunited him with Karen Allen‘s Marion. It was another emotional moment, with a great throwback to “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and was some of Ford’s finest work as an actor. We’ve never seen Indy, or Ford, for that matter, this vulnerable on screen and it felt like a seminal moment for Jones, Ford, and us. All of that culminates in what is a genuinely good performance, as critics have noted.

Peter Travers (ABC News) observed: “The wow factor in ‘Dial of Destiny’ comes totally from Ford, whose humor and humanity cuts through digital effects… Ford, working deep and true, sees to it that Indy goes out in a blaze of glory.” He continued: “Indiana Jones has given Ford something better than a gold statue — that’s movie immortality, an honor bestowed on very few. That’s why watching him take a final bow to the thrilling thrum of the John Williams score — a roguish gleam flashing in his eyes and inimitable crooked grin — is an occasion for cheers and tears. One word: Respect.”

The positive critical reception is one thing. The fact that Ford has only been nominated once for an Oscar is another. And the nostalgia surrounding this role is a third thing. Ford returning to play this role for one final time may be a narrative that may prove too powerful for voters to ignore. Ford’s “Temple of Doom” co-star Ke Huy Quan had a powerful narrative last year (so did Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and Jamie Lee Curtis, for that matter) on his way to a Best Supporting Actor win and Ford could benefit from his own narrative this year. There is precedence, too. Sylvester Stallone returned to play the role of Rocky Balboa in “Creed.” That was a big, bold action movie, too, but voters still found heart in it thanks to Stallone’s performance as an aging Rocky and they nominated him for Best Supporting Actor.

That could happen to Ford here, particularly as the “Indiana Jones” franchise is actually steeped in pedigree. In total, the “Indiana Jones” film series has won six Oscars and been nominated 13 times across four movies. The last entry failed to reap any nominations at all from the Academy — and that, like “Dial of Destiny,” was a nostalgic sequel released decades after the previous movie. That doesn’t bode well for “Dial of Destiny.” However, this entry carries so much nostalgic power that they may just forget about that. The film could get snubbed in every other category but still land a bid for Ford, just like Stallone and “Creed.”

Plus, Ford is showing his skill as an actor now more than ever. He stars in the TV drama “1923” and the Apple TV+ comedy “Shrinking,” both of which could nominate him for an Emmy very soon. Those shows will help to boost him towards the Oscar ballot, the same way that Laura Dern‘s Emmy win for “Big Little Lies” helped her to win Best Supporting Actress in 2020 for “Marriage Story.”

Currently, however, Ford is not in our lineup of predicted nominees for Best Actor, which is at the moment made up of Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”), Colman Domingo (“Rustin”), Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”), Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”), and Leonardo DiCaprio (“Killers of the Flower Moon”). It is very, very early days, however. If Disney mounts a campaign for Ford and starts pressing down on that nostalgic narrative, there could easily be a route for Indy and Ford. Here’s hoping.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions