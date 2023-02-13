Oscars 2023: The importance of a good narrative on the journey to the big night

One might think that the only path to winning an Oscar is to do good enough work to be respected and appreciated by your academy member peers – or just have the right friends in the academy’s actors branch, huh? But there’s something that’s almost as important in getting through the months and months of awards campaigning, and that’s a narrative.

Narratives are something that are often mentioned as we get closer to Oscar night, but it’s something that runs throughout the life of a movie from whenever or wherever it debuts through whatever junkets or interviews are done over the course of a movie’s life on the way to Oscar night.

For instance, how many times had we heard the story of “The King’s Speech” screenwriter David Seidler on the way to that movie’s four Oscar wins, including for Best Picture? Born in 1937, Seidler spent most of his life as a stutterer, and after arriving in Hollywood in the ’70s, where he began to research the life of King George VI and his speech therapist, Lionel Logue. “The King’s Speech” won Best Picture and Colin Firth won Best Actor, but Seidler’s moving journey to write the film was what many still remember.

Last year’s Supporting Actor winner, Troy Kotsur, had already gotten a lot of love and praise for his role in Sian Heder’s “CODA,” but his moving story of struggling as a deaf actor carried over to the movie itself, which showcased Kotsur’s work as well as his deaf co-stars, previous Oscar winner Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant. Apple was able to use that last-minute narrative and the movie’s SAG ensemble win to enamor academy voters, who made it Best Picture last year.

Even Jessica Chastain, who had received prior Oscar nominations, came into Oscar night with a narrative – she’d never actually won an Oscar, despite those previous nominations. After she also gave many performances that were never even nominated, her peers in the academy felt her performance as Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” was a good time to rectify that.

There are a number of interesting narratives this year, but is there a better one than the comeback kid, Brendan Fraser, returning to the spotlight with his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale”? Fraser was a huge box office star in the ‘90s, appearing in many hit movies that weren’t necessarily considered Oscar fare. Sometime in the ‘00s, he seemingly vanished, although he did star on the superhero series “Doom Patrol” for a number of years, and also was a part of the SAG Award-winning ensemble of “Crash.” His high-profile return to the big screen with an indelible performance in “The Whale,” which has been nominated for every possible acting award, led to a tearful speech at the Critics Choice Awards, which is something that could carry him through awards season. He will be helped greatly if his SAG peers vote for him to win.

Ke Huy Quan’s comeback narrative goes back even further, since he famously played Short Round in Steven Spielberg’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” in 1984 and Data in “The Goonies” the following year. He then appeared on the series “Head of the Class” and in “Encino Man” (with Fraser) in the early ‘90s. He almost entirely gave up acting in the ‘90s since he didn’t feel he could get the types of roles he wanted as an Asian-American. The ardor that’s surrounded his performance as Waymond Wang in the Best Picture-nominated “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is being helped by the fact that everyone has been loving his speeches in which he has highlighted his gratitude for being cast in such a substantial role at this stage of his career. You can’t really ask for a better comeback narrative than that one, even compared to Fraser’s.

Quan’s co-star, Michelle Yeoh, also has a narrative that will help her in her ongoing battle against Cate Blanchett, whose narrative is … that she’s Cate Blanchett! But Yeoh, who just turned 60 last year, had not fared particularly well in Hollywood until “Crazy Rich Asians” in 2018. Yeoh’s starring role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has made her the first East Asian actor to be nominated in the lead actress category, and considering her brilliant work back to her days doing martial arts movies in Hong Kong, many feel Yeoh is due for recognition. In fact, Blanchett has also been stumping for Yeoh and other actresses in the category, which actually makes Blanchett seem even more gracious and benevolent and deserving of a third Oscar.

In fact, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has almost as significant a narrative as its actors, including that of directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, whose indie production was almost finished before COVID shut it down, leaving them to work with their VFX team on finishing the movie in time for a SXSW Premiere. That helps the film’s overall narrative, which bolsters the amount of love people have been showing for it.

But you have to get your narrative out there, and the best way to do that? Win awards and give speeches. It works.

Very few Gold Derby experts had Angela Bassett in their Best Supporting Actress picks for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” until she began winning, first at the Golden Globes at then at the Critics Choice Awards, but she’s now the favorite not only to win SAG but also the Oscar. Bassett has had such an amazing career without ever winning an Oscar as her narrative, and also, how amazing would it be if she won her Oscar for a Marvel movie?

How about that narrative for Tom Cruise and “Top Gun: Maverick”? Sure, a movie making an aircraft carrier’s worth of money might not seem like the best narrative. As I’ve said before, box office isn’t that important for a movie to get a Best Picture nomination these days. On the other hand, releasing a sequel to a blockbuster movie 36 years later, having it be an even bigger hit in every respect, and receiving two more Oscar nominations than the original movie got is quite something. Maybe that narrative isn’t enough to help “Top Gun” win Best Picture, but we’re reminded of it any time Cruise takes a break from filming two “Mission: Impossible” movies to pimp it. Unfortunately, that grueling production schedule also made Cruise less available to campaign himself for what would have been his fourth Oscar nomination as an actor, but he still got that Best Picture nomination as the film’s producer.

You can probably go through every single one of this year’s Oscar nominations and find some sort of narrative, at least for the frontrunners. With over a month to go before Oscar night, those nominated will not be able to rest on their laurels, because that narrative has to be clear and ever-present, especially once the Oscar voting begins in the first week of March.

