Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 2002 ceremony when Halle Berry made history at the longest ceremony ever

Welcome back to Oscars Playback, in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng revisit Oscar ceremonies and winners of yesteryear. In our Season 2 premiere, we cover the 74th Academy Awards in 2002, honoring the films of 2001.

At four hours and 23 minutes, the ceremony remains the longest in Oscar history and is notable for many things, but especially Halle Berry becoming the first non-white Best Actress champ for “Monster’s Ball.” Along with Denzel Washington‘s Best Actor win for “Training Day,” this marked the first time the lead acting statuettes went to Black performers. Neither dominated the season, but the stars aligned for a historic night.

SEE Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 2007 ceremony when Martin Scorsese’s Oscar finally arrived with ‘The Departed’

“A Beautiful Mind” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” each won four Oscars, but the former nabbed the big ones, overcoming a smear campaign: Best Picture and Best Director for Ron Howard. It also claimed Best Supporting Actress for Jennifer Connelly and Best Adapted Screenplay for Akiva Goldsman. In another timeline, it probably would’ve also won Best Actor for Russell Crowe, who had won every precursor. Was the turning point really his tiff with a BAFTA producer?

Elsewhere, we discuss Woody Allen‘s surprise appearance, Glenn Close and Donald Sutherland‘s announcing stint and more.

Timestamps:

Intro and our favorite 2001 films (0:00)

Ceremony thoughts (21:30)

Best Picture (32:47)

Best Director (45:33)

Best Supporting Actress (52:05)

Best Supporting Actor (56:28)

Best Actor (1:00:10)

Best Actress (1:08:02)

Screenplay awards (1:27:16)

Other categories (1:29:44)

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?