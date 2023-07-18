Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 2003 ceremony when ‘The Pianist’ pulled off 3 upsets in a cursed show

Welcome back to Oscars Playback, in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng revisit Oscar ceremonies and winners of yesteryear. This week, we cover the 75th Academy Awards in 2003, honoring the films of 2002.

Oscars’ diamond jubilee crowned “Chicago” Best Picture. The Rob Marshall musical took home six trophies total, the most of the night, and was the heavy favorite going in, but the “Chicago” team was probably sweating bullets down to the wire. That’s because “The Pianist” pulled off three huge upsets, winning Best Actor for Adrien Brody, Best Director for Roman Polanski and Best Adapted Screenplay for Ronald Harwood. How close was “The Pianist” to winning Best Picture?

SEE Experts slugfest: Revisiting the 2002 ceremony when Halle Berry made history at the longest show ever

The biggest loser of the night was Martin Scorsese‘s “Gangs of New York,” which went 0-10. Backed by Harvey Weinstein, the historical epic was also marred by a campaign scandal when an op-ed supporting a Best Director win for Scorsese that was ostensibly penned by “West Side Story” (1961) co-director Robert Wise was revealed to have been written by a publicist on Miramax’s behalf. How much did that affect “Gangs'” chances?

Elsewhere, we discuss Steve Martin‘s jokes that did not age well, Michael Moore‘s fiery speech and more.

Timestamps:

Intro and “Gangs of New York” controversy (0:00)

Our favorite 2002 films (8:49)

Ceremony thoughts (27:19)

Best Picture (37:28)

Best Director (45:48)

Best Actor (54:33)

Best Actress (1:01:59)

Best Supporting Actor (1:09:38)

Best Supporting Actress (1:14:15)

Screenplay awards (1:17:19)

Music categories (1:21:25)

Other categories (1:26:44)

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?