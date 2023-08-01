Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 2005 ceremony when last-minute entrant ‘Million Dollar Baby’ KO’d ‘The Aviator’

Welcome back to Oscars Playback, in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng revisit Oscar ceremonies and winners of yesteryear. This week, we cover the 77th Academy Awards in 2005, honoring the films of 2004.

Martin Scorsese was back this year with another epic, his Howard Hughes biopic “The Aviator,” and it seemed early on that this might finally be his time to win an Oscar. Alas, Clint Eastwood, as he’s wont to do, crashed the party at the last possible second with “Million Dollar Baby,” which was filmed in summer 2004 and was originally scheduled for a 2005 release. After screening an early cut in the fall, Warner Bros. decided to fast-track it for a December release, and the rest was history. The boxing drama won four awards: Best Picture, Best Director for Eastwood, Best Actress for Hilary Swank and Best Supporting Actor for Morgan Freeman. We discuss how “Million Dollar Baby” pulled off this 11th-hour knockout.

SEE Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 2004 ceremony when ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’ swept after a shortened season

“Million Dollar Baby’s” unexpected surge also came at the expense of Paul Giamatti, who seemed lock and loaded for a Best Actor bid for “Sideways,” the critical fave of the season. But on nominations morning, it was Eastwood who claimed the fifth spot. But no matter who had gotten in, no one was beating Jamie Foxx, who won for “Ray” and had a second nomination in supporting for “Collateral.”

Elsewhere, we discuss Chris Rock‘s hosting debut and his Jude Law joke that Sean Penn did not appreciate and how voters got the Best Original Song lineup very, very wrong.

Timestamps:

Intro and our favorite 2004 films (0:00)

“Million Dollar Baby’s” last-second release (22:52)

Ceremony thoughts (32:54)

Best Picture (42:13)

Best Director (48:51)

Best Actor (54:36)

Best Actress (59:42)

Best Supporting Actor (1:05:56)

Best Supporting Actress (1:09:53)

Screenplay awards (1:12:35)

Music categories (1:15:11)

Other categories (1:23:10)

