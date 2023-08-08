Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 2006 ceremony when ‘Crash’ crashed its way into Best Picture infamy

Welcome back to Oscars Playback, in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng revisit Oscar ceremonies and winners of yesteryear. This week, we cover the 78th Academy Awards in 2006, honoring the films of 2005.

This is, of course, the year that “Crash” won Best Picture, pulling off a huge upset over season-long favorite “Brokeback Mountain.” Needless to say, this is not a win that has, uh, aged well, let alone was well received at the time. We discuss all the factors that went into this upset from the obvious (homophobia) to Lionsgate’s savvy, cost-effective campaign that rested on bombarding awards groups with screeners of “Crash,” which was already out on DVD by the time its Oscar rivals were just hitting theaters. “Crash’s” win also gave us the final picture-director split in the era of five Best Picture nominees as “Brokeback” helmer Ang Lee prevailed.

SEE Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 2005 ceremony when last-minute entrant ‘Million Dollar Baby’ KO’d ‘The Aviator’

The acting categories, on the other hand, were predictable throughout the season, even though George Clooney only won the Golden Globe for “Syriana” in the lead-up. But it was a big year for the actor, who also received Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay nominations for “Good Night, and Good Luck,” and supporting actor was the ideal place to reward him for his body of work. As he quipped in his speech, “Well, I guess I’m not winning director.”

Elsewhere, we discuss Three 6 Mafia being the most excited people at the Oscars.

Timestamps:

Intro and our favorite 2005 films (0:00)

Ceremony thoughts (32:28)

Best Picture (36:45)

Best Director (56:18)

Best Actor (58:47)

Best Actress (1:02:13)

Best Supporting Actor (1:06:09)

Best Supporting Actress (1:10:10)

Screenplay awards (1:13:02)

Music categories (1:18:47)

Other categories (1:21:02)

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?