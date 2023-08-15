Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 2008 ceremony when ‘No Country for Old Men’ ruled and Jon Stewart asked if the town needs a hug

Welcome back to Oscars Playback, in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng revisit Oscar ceremonies and winners of yesteryear. This week, we cover the 80th Academy Awards in 2008, honoring the films of 2007.

The 80th Academy Awards almost didn’t happen the way it did. The 2007-08 writers’ strike ended just 12 days before the ceremony, so producers were prepping for a strike-proof version of the ceremony. In the end, a traditional ceremony took place, hosted by Jon Stewart, who had to ask Hollywood, “Does this town need a hug?” It was a reference to the slate of “psychopathic killer movies,” including eventual — and one of the greatest — Best Picture winner “No Country for Old Men.”

SEE Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 2006 ceremony when ‘Crash’ crashed its way into Best Picture

“No Country for Old Men” won four Oscars total, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Joel and Ethan Coen and Best Supporting Actor for Javier Bardem, all of which were expected, as was Daniel Day-Lewis‘ Best Actor triumph for “There Will Be Blood.” Best Actress produced an upset with Marion Cotillard (“La Vie en Rose”) prevailing over favorite Julie Christie (“Away from Her”), but the most unpredictable race of the season was in Best Supporting Actress after every precursor crowned a different champ. We explain how Tilda Swinton pulled out the win for “Michael Clayton.”

Elsewhere, we discuss Cate Blanchett‘s unbridled joy over Cotillard’s win and “Zodiac’s” cruel snubs.

Timestamps:

Intro and 2007-08 writers’ strike (0:00)

Our favorite 2007 films (7:42)

Ceremony thoughts (45:47)

Best Picture (52:19)

Best Director (59:28)

Best Actor (1:01:48)

Best Actress (1:07:31)

Best Supporting Actor (1:12:05)

Best Supporting Actress (1:18:48)

Screenplay awards (1:26:55)

Music categories (1:30:50)

Best Foreign Language Film drama (1:35:22)

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?