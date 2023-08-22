Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 2009 ceremony when Hugh Jackman was the host with the most and Kate Winslet finally won

Welcome back to Oscars Playback, in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng revisit Oscar ceremonies and winners of yesteryear. This week, we cover the 81st Academy Awards in 2009, honoring the films of 2008.

“Slumdog Millionaire” dominated the ceremony with eight wins, including Best Picture, but the big talking point was what was not nominated for the top award: “The Dark Knight.” The top-grossing movie of the year was left out in the cold in favor of Harvey Weinstein‘s baby “The Reader.” The outrage was so immense that little did anyone know, four months after this ceremony, the academy would expand the Best Picture lineup to 10 slots in an effort to help huge blockbusters get nominated.

SEE Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 2008 ceremony when ‘No Country for Old Men’ ruled and Jon Stewart asked if the town needs a hug

“The Dark Knight” and “The Reader” both collected trophies. The late Heath Ledger swept the season in Best Supporting Actor for his turn as the Joker, while Best Actress champ Kate Winslet finally won her first Oscar on her sixth nomination for the little-seen Holocaust drama — a film that Hugh Jackman, arguably the best host this century, has not seen.

Elsewhere, we discuss the reformatted ceremony and why it worked so well, and Weinstein and Scott Rudin‘s feud over “The Reader.”

Timestamps:

Intro and ceremony thoughts (0:00)

Our favorite 2008 films (11:08)

Best Picture (48:44)

Best Director (57:07)

Best Actor (1:01:54)

Best Actress (1:10:44)

Best Supporting Actor (1:14:43)

Best Supporting Actress (1:18:57)

Screenplay awards (1:23:27)

Music categories (1:26:49)

“The Dark Knight’s” Oscar legacy (1:28:50)

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?