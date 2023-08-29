Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 2010 ceremony when Kathryn Bigelow made history and Best Picture expanded to 10

Welcome back to Oscars Playback, in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng revisit Oscar ceremonies and winners of yesteryear. This week, in our season finale, we wrap up the 2000s and cover the 82nd Academy Awards in 2010, honoring the films of 2009.

As Barbra Streisand says, “The time has come.” For the first female Best Director winner (“The Hurt Locker’s” Kathryn Bigelow), but also to conclude the 2000s with our venture into the first year of the expanded Best Picture lineup. Due to the backlash over “The Dark Knight’s” snub the previous year, the academy increased the Best Picture field from five slots to 10. The result in the first year was an eclectic mix of populist box office hits, indie faves, auteur flicks, a sci-fi film and the first animated nominee in 18 years. The winner was not a massive blockbuster, like, say, “Avatar” but the aforementioned “The Hurt Locker,” which had grossed $12 million at the time of nominations. The war thriller won six Oscars total and is the first Best Picture winner to be helmed by a woman.

SEE Oscars Playback: Revisiting the 2009 ceremony when Hugh Jackman was the host with the most and Kate Winslet finally won

There was little suspense in many of the top categories this year as the acting champs nearly had a perfect sweep of the precursors — supporting winners Mo’Nique (“Precious”) and Christoph Waltz (“Inglourious Basterds”) did indeed clean up. The wins for lead champs Sandra Bullock (“The Blind Side”) and Jeff Bridges (“Crazy Heart”), the latter of whom was on his fifth nomination, felt more like recognition of their careers and respect in the industry.

Elsewhere, we discuss Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin‘s killer monologue — one of the highlights in a subpar production — and “Up in the Air’s” shocking loss in Best Adapted Screenplay.

Timestamps:

Intro and ceremony thoughts (0:00)

Our favorite 2009 films (7:55)

Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin’s monologue (42:33)

Best Picture (46:40)

Best Director (1:01:04)

Best Actor (1:05:24)

Best Actress (1:08:47)

Best Supporting Actor (1:15:06)

Best Supporting Actress (1:21:11)

Screenplay awards (1:27:49)

Other categories (1:37:16)

Ranking Best Picture winners of the 2000s (1:42:45)

