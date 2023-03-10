Editors’ slugfest: Final Oscar predictions in all 23 categories, including the ones we’re all pulling our hair out over [WATCH]

Who are Gold Derby’s Editors predicting to win at the Oscars on Sunday night, March 12? With mere days to go before the ceremony, Denton Davidson, Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery, and Ray Richmond convened to debate all 23 categories from Best Picture all the way to Best Live Action Short. Watch our ultimate slugfest above.

Some categories aren’t controversial. Most users agree that “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” will win Best Animated Feature, “Avatar: The Way of Water” will take Best Visual Effects, and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) will prevail as Best Supporting Actor, for instance. But what about those races we’re all pulling our hair out over?

“I’m not confident at all [about Best Picture],” Dixon argues. Though “Everything Everywhere” seems like a comfortable front-runner after wins at the PGA, DGA, SAG, and WGA Awards, “I think ‘All Quiet’ could definitely upset.” He points out that “All Quiet on the Western Front” wasn’t nominated at many of the guilds where “Everything Everywhere” dominated, but when they did face off at the BAFTAs, it was “All Quiet” that emerged victorious. So even Best Picture isn’t settled.

Best Actress is close too. “This is really a two-woman race, that’s it,” says Davidson. “I think Michelle Yeoh is going to pull this one off,” but “obviously Cate Blanchett could win. She won the BAFTA and she kind of cleaned up at a lot of the earlier precursors.” But then Richmond throws in another potential curveball: “Wouldn’t it be hilarious if Andrea Riseborough stepped up and shocked everyone” liked she did just by getting nominated. As if this race needed any more uncertainty.

Best Actor is also up in the air with our Editors split between Austin Butler (“Elvis”) and Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”). Dixon is going with Fraser, but “I’m not confident on this one … This is a three-way race definitely,” with Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) having a strong chance as well. Davidson is “sticking with Austin Butler. I just think that if things get close, go with the stronger film,” which in this case is “Elvis” with its eight nominations including Best Picture.

Neither of those categories holds a candle to Best Supporting Actress in terms of confusion, though. “God help us,” Montgomery laments. “I don’t like this one at all,” Dixon adds. Richmond is predicting SAG Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere”). “I’m sure she’s got an incredible amount of sentiment behind her. She’s certainly got that long-overdue narrative, as does Angela [Bassett for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’].”

Bassett is who Montgomery is predicting, though he also spells out the strong case for Kerry Condon (“Banshees”): “She could be like the Juliette Binoche [‘The English Patient’] of this race, where the younger European actress beats the career achievement contenders,” especially considering how much support “Banshees” got with nine total nominations. Does that clear things up for you? Because it didn’t for our Editors.

