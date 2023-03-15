‘The Gold Derby Roundtable with Charlie and Tony’ reacts to the 2023 Oscars

That’s a wrap on the 95th Oscars, and Gold Derby contributing editors Charlie Bright and Tony Ruiz are breaking down the highs and lows of this year’s telecast on the latest installment of “Gold Derby Roundtable with Charlie and Tony.” This week, the hosts are joined by Gold Derby contributors Hunter Taylor and Sebastian Ochoa Mendoza.

The team analyzes the historic sweep by “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which took home seven Oscars, including Best Picture. The hit A24 film was the source of a number of history-making moments. The film’s star, Michelle Yeoh, became the first Asian woman to win Best Actress, and is only the second woman of color to win in this category. It escapes nobody that she was presented the award by Halle Berry, who was the first to accomplish that feat more than two decades ago when she won the award for “Monster’s Ball.” In addition, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the first film in history to win three acting Oscars and win Best Picture.

This week’s panel discusses the highs and lows of the generally well-reviewed ceremony, Jimmy Kimmel‘s increased confidence as host and some of the best speeches of the evening. The team also discusses a recent article that puts forth a rather interesting idea for how to make the ceremony better, as well as some thoughts about finding a better way to honor those selected to receive Governors Awards.

