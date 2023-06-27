Can ‘The Last Duel’s’ overlooked creative quartet find redemption at 2024 Oscars?

“The Last Duel” didn’t light the campaign trail on fire after coming out in 2021, but a quartet of films could reassemble its writers and director at the 96th Academy Awards. Set in France halfway through the Hundred Years’ War, Ridley Scott’s medieval epic examines a crime from three perspectives and the archaic legal system under which it was adjudicated. Credit for the “Rashomon”-style screenplay belongs to Nicole Holofcener, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Holofcener was nominated for penning 2018’s “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” but has yet to contend at the Oscars with a film of her own. The “Please Give” and “Enough Said” writer-director’s latest premiered at Sundance and centers on an author (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) whose husband’s (Tobias Menzies) criticism of the book she’s just published unleashes a midlife crisis. While A24’s overperformance this past season encourages general optimism regarding their prospects moving forward, “You Hurt My Feelings” could be a longshot.

Nevertheless, Original Screenplay appears at the outset to be 2023’s less crowded writing race. If there’s an upside to so much of the year’s early Best Picture conversation being taken up by films sourced from pre-existing material, it’s potential nominations like these. For a point of reference, consider the 2015/16 season: six out of eight Best Picture nominees were based on adapted screenplays, leaving room open in Original for “Ex Machina.” In 2020/21, when six of eight were original, Ramin Bahrani’s “The White Tiger” snuck in as a solo contender. Finally, the premise of “You Hurt My Feelings” appeals directly to writers. Recognition by WGA, which has been kinder to Holofcener than AMPAS, would certainly boost exposure (not unlike the guild’s surprise nomination for Bahrani propelling him to the Oscars).

Though he gave one of his career’s richest performances as two very different versions of the same character in “The Last Duel,” Matt Damon was shut out along with the film. If reactions to his work as renegade talent scout Sonny Vaccaro are any sign, “Air” could be the first title to get him nominated since, funnily enough, Ridley Scott’s “The Martian.” The actor’s chances for Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” remain unclear. Besides “The Dark Knight,” none of Nolan’s films has gotten an acting bid. But many pundits are betting the historical thriller bucks the trend with Cillian Murphy, anyway. As “Air’s” lead, Damon could find himself squaring off with his “Oppenheimer” co-star, but his turn as Manhattan Project manager Leslie Groves Jr. puts him in competition with longtime writing partner and suggested Supporting Actor nominee (à la Jamie Lee Curtis) Ben Affleck.

While comparisons between “Air” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” based on their SXSW premieres and spring release dates are mostly facile, there may in this particular case be a parallel. Affleck is an underappreciated veteran hamming it up behind a desk and giving the kind of colorful supporting turn that can coattail a broadly loved title (and it comes complete with a funny hairdo). “Air,” which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, was never going to take Film Twitter or the industry by storm like a hyper-stylized action-comedy with light existentialist themes, but it’s possible the movie will collect enough fans to make it more than a showcase for Viola Davis. Affleck still hasn’t received an acting or directing notice. If the same is true this time next year, the oversight will be only moderately less upsetting than the academy’s declination to nominate him for “The Last Duel.” If, however, “Air” is so big that it even nabs Affleck the directing bid which eluded him for “Argo,” his potential reunion with Ridley Scott will be about as amiable as a 14th-century fight to the death.

Scott hasn’t competed for Best Director post- “Black Hawk Down.” He missed a heavily predicted nomination for “The Martian” and wasn’t in serious consideration for “All the Money in the World,” “The Last Duel” or “House of Gucci.” According to word from test screenings and CinemaCon attendees, “Napoleon” is one of his most technically audacious undertakings since 2000’s “Gladiator.” While “The Last Duel” either failed to impress voters or escaped their attention altogether, it’ll be hard to ignore a film starring Joaquin Phoenix as an eminent historical figure.

Though the combined odds of a breezy slice-of-life dramedy sustaining enough enthusiasm to cross the finish line, a Christopher Nolan movie appearing in multiple acting categories, Affleck getting some overdue love from the academy, and Scott being nominated for the first time in two decades do look slim, what’s June for if not dreaming big? Per Oscarological etiquette, no speculation made at the half-year mark is too outlandish to entertain.

