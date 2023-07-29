Oscars showdown: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ vs. ‘The Boy and the Heron’

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the frontrunner for Best Animated Feature and has cracked our predicted top 10 contenders for Best Picture. Could it be joined in both races by Hayao Miyazaki’s final film, “The Boy and the Heron”? The movie just premiered in his native Japan to critical acclaim and set a box office record. Richard Eisenbeis (Anime News Network) says it “is ​​every bit the visual masterpiece expected of Miyazaki’s films and will no doubt become a classic in the decades to come.” And Matteo Watzky (Full Frontal) calls it the legendary animator’s “ultimate showcase of talent, nuance and imagination.”

The North American release of “The Boy and the Heron” will reportedly forgo a traditional marketing campaign. Might seeing the film without preconceived notions bolster enthusiasm? A stark contrast between “Spider-Verse” and the Miyazaki film may work in the latter’s favor. We’re inclined, fairly or not, to assign artistic credit to individuals, to review their work as personal expressions. While it’s impossible to deny the visual excellence of “Spider-Verse,” it was a group effort with three writers and an entirely different three directors, whereas every frame of “The Boy and the Heron” is designed by Miyazaki.

If his film is found to be as dazzling as “Spider-Verse,” the fact that it’s the product of one person’s vision and talent may not go unnoticed. In addition to his 2002 Oscar for “Spirited Away,” which Gold Derby users voted the best Animated Feature recipient of the 2000s, Miyazaki contended for both “Howl’s Moving Castle” (2005) and “The Wind Rises” (2013).

“Spider-Verse” would be only the second sequel to win this race. The first two films in “Toy Story” franchise predate the introduction of the Animated Feature category in 2001. The third and fourth installments picked up this prize in 2010 and 2019 respectively.

While there were big gaps between “Toy Story” movies, the third film in the “Spider-Verse” series is set for release on March 29, 2024 (though delays have been rumored). That is just 19 days after the Oscars, so voters will be well aware of it. They may choose to reward a veteran filmmaker for his swan song.

