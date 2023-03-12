Oscar nominees read love letters from Letterboxd, and Ke Huy Quan gets choked up [WATCH]

“I knew Michelle Yeoh was gonna give an amazing performance which she absolutely did, but it was Ke Huy Quan who stole the show,” wrote Letterboxd user Shreesh. “The innocence in his character and at the same time the badass version of his character is portrayed brilliantly by him. He was terrific.” You can hear “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Quan getting choked up at those words in a new Oscars video featuring various nominees reading praise they’ve received online. Watch above.

Letterboxd is a social network that allows users to rate, review, and share movies. Not all of those opinions are kind, but the academy’s YouTube has curated some of the best of them. “The real star was Angela Bassett‘s hair,” says user Cancelvision to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hairstylist Camille Friend. “TAR is a movie that trusts the intelligence of its viewers, that demands attention to detail and wants to start a discussion,” user Marianna Neal says to writer-director Todd Field. “I love the songs [crying face],” Aymannn writes about “RRR,” to which songwriter M.M. Keeravani says, “I’m having a smiling face here.”

It’s like celebrities reading mean tweets, but nice. As Quan says at the end of the video, a sentiment that surely could be echoed by many others, “All the kindness that you all have shown me has really warmed my heart. You have made this a really emotional journey for me, so I thank you from the bottom of my heart.” We’ll find out if these Oscar nominees have more to be thankful for on Sunday, March 12.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

