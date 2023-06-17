‘Outlander’ season 7 episode 1 video recap: Jamie, Claire, Brianna and Roger are back for ‘A Life Well Lost’ [WATCH]

“Our History Is Now,” according to the tagline for the highly anticipated Season 7 premiere “A Life Well Lost,” and what a cracking start to the season it was! Welcome back, fellow “Outlander” fans, to another season of the greatest TV series ever made in the history of the human race! What did you think of the season premiere? Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria and super-fan and contributing writer Paula Sullivan-Licuria dish the highs and lows of the episode in this first installment of our ongoing video series this season (watch the video above).

The show’s die-hard fans have endured yet another seemingly interminable droughtlander (the fans’ nickname for when the show goes off air for months on end between seasons) with its Season 6 finale airing way back in May 2022, a staggering 412 days with nary a moment of new “Outlander” content (although, thankfully, that’s a mere drop in the ocean compared to previous hiatuses, because to date, the longest was 656 days between the end of Season 5 and the premiere of Season 6 back in March 2022).

For this seventh season on Starz, the fantasy romance saga is based on “An Echo in the Bone,” the seventh installment in acclaimed author Diana Gabaldon’s series of fantasy novels. The season premiere, picks up right after the end of Season 6, in which we find out what has become of the Fraser family following Claire (Caitriona Balfe) being wrongly charged with the murder of Malva Christie and Jamie (Sam Heughan) on the hunt to get his beloved wife back. This season will see the Frasers navigate the Revolutionary War so as to protect what they’ve built, learning along the way that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. The episode, which aired on Friday, June 16, was written by Danielle Berrow and directed by Lisa Clarke.

