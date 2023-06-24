‘Outlander’ season 7 episode 2 video recap: Jamie and Claire weep tears of joy and despair in “The Happiest Place on Earth” [WATCH]

You thought the highly-anticipated Season 7 premiere “A Life Well Lost” was a cracking start to the season? Wait until you see the breathtaking second episode, ironically titled “The Happiest Place on Earth,” which set social media ablaze this weekend with hosannas, praise and exultations from its fawning global fanbase. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll get angry, you’ll love, and you’ll cry some more.

Here we are again, fellow “Outlander” fans; another season of the most profound TV masterpiece to have ever existed in the history of sentient existence! Join Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria and super-fan and contributing writer Paula Sullivan-Licuria to dish the highs and lows of the episode in this second installment of our ongoing video series this season (watch the video above).

For this seventh season on Starz, the fantasy romance saga is based on “An Echo in the Bone,” the seventh installment in acclaimed author Diana Gabaldon’s series of fantasy novels. This season will see the Frasers navigate the Revolutionary War so as to protect what they’ve built, learning along the way that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. In this second episode, written by Toni Graphia and directed by Lisa Clarke, Allen Christie (Alexander Vlahos) confesses to Claire about what really happened to Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds). Claire (Caitriona Balfe) makes a startling discovery about Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) newborn daughter, while Wendigo Donner (Brennan Martin) returns to the Ridge with ultimately explosive consequences.

Oh… and Roger and Bree decide they have to leave their home with their family on the Ridge, possibly forever, and travel back through the stones to save baby Amanda’s life, leaving a heartbroken Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) in the past. You know, no big deal. In other words, it was one of the most emotional, consequential episodes of the series to date!

Stay tuned for more “Outlander” discussions and recaps throughout the season!

