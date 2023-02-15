‘Outlander’ Season 7: Starz reveals new opening titles sequence performed by Grammy winner Sinead O’Connor

Sing me a song of a lass that is gone

Say, could that lass be … Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Sinead O’Connor!

As a Valentine’s Day gift to “Outlander” fans worldwide, premium cable network Starz released the upcoming Season 7 version of the blockbuster series’ stunning opening titles sequence, this time featuring Irish songstress O’Connor crooning the show’s rousing theme song “The Skye Boat Song.”

Each season, the opening tune has been adapted to suit that season’s storylines, and has been performed by men and women, in both English and Gaelic, and at times it has featured orchestral instrumentation and even Caribbean-influenced percussion.

“We are honored,” proclaims series showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts about O’Connor lending her vocals to the iconic theme song. “Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that’s beautiful about ‘Outlander.’ She is talented beyond measure,” he says in Starz’s media release.

The show’s die-hard fans have endured yet another seemingly interminable droughtlander (the fans’ nickname for when the show goes off air for months on end between seasons) with its Season 6 finale airing way back in May 2022. By the time Season 7 rolls around this summer, it will have been over a year. Thankfully, this is a drop in the ocean compared to previous hiatuses, because to date, the longest was 656 days between the end of Season 5 and the premiere of Season 6 back in March 2022.

As Gold Derby reported last October, Starz has revealed that Charles Vandervaart would be joining the “Outlander” family as William Ransom, alongside stars Caitríona Balfe as doctor Claire Randall Fraser and her Highlander true love Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser. Joining them are co-stars Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley and Paul Gorman in his dual role as Josiah and Keziah Beardsley.

And we can also look forward to the return of fan-favorites Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie, Nell Hudson as Victoria, Steven Cree as Old Ian Murray, Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser, Layla Burns as Joan MacKimmie and Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan, plus several new cast members.

Sinead O’Connor won a 1991 Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Performance for “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.”

