How ‘Ozark’ could follow in the footsteps of ‘Shameless’ at the SAG Awards

“Ozark” has heretofore pocketed only two Screen Actors Guild Awards, both for Jason Bateman in the TV drama actor category, in which he prevailed for the second and third seasons in 2019 and ’21, respectively. If the Netflix series — which reaped four noms for its fourth and final installment this year, including another one for Bateman — once again walks away with just a single statuette for its leading man on Feb. 26, it will join “Shameless” as the only series to rake in at least three wins that were all in one category.

“Shameless” also earned all three of its trophies for its leading man, William H. Macy, but in the TV comedy actor category (2015, 2017-18). The big difference between the Showtime dramedy and “Ozark” is that the victories for Macy were also the sole mentions the former received from the guild throughout its 11 seasons, while the latter racked up a total of 14, including this year’s four, over the course of its four-season run. It nabbed two bids for its first installment (for Bateman and Laura Linney) and then four each for its second, third and fourth (Bateman, Linney, Julia Garner and ensemble).

While it’s not inconceivable for “Ozark” to be victorious in categories besides actor this year, it’s likely going to be an uphill climb for the crime series. Although Garner and Linney are entering the TV drama actress race with dissimilar narratives — Garner, as a three-time Emmy champ contending for what is arguably her strongest season; Linney, as an under-rewarded main cast member aiming to cash in her IOU in her final year of eligibility — both are equally compelling and could result in a vote-split between the two co-stars. Plus, they’re up against stacked competition, including winter awards steamrollers and reigning Emmy champs Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus: Sicily”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”), and have to overcome the rarity of actors winning their maiden award for the final season of a regular series. They might have a better shot at triumphing alongside their cast members in ensemble, though in that category, too, the show faces stiff rivalry, from red-hot rookie candidates “Severance” and “The White Lotus: Sicily,” two-time winner “The Crown” and fellow final-season contender “Better Call Saul.”

That is to say, “Ozark’s” best chance at picking up a win this year is probably still in the TV drama actor category for Bateman. While the now 12-time nominee appears to have a strong challenger in “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk, whom he currently trails in second place in our combined odds, there are several factors that could give him the edge over both him and the rest of the competition, which is rounded out by “Severance’s” Adam Scott (No. 3), “The Old Man’s” Jeff Bridges (No. 4) and Odenkirk’s “Saul” co-star Jonathan Banks (No. 5). He’s the only nominee to not just be in a show with proven success at the guild — since both “The Old Man” and “Severance” are competing for the first time and “Saul” has so far gone 0 for 6 — but have also already won for his role. Though voters could feel inclined to move on to someone else this year, especially since a third victory would tie Bateman with James Gandolfini as the category’s all-time winner, you shouldn’t be surprised if they return to him one last time. They, aka the same people who handed Alec Baldwin seven consecutive trophies for “30 Rock,” have never had a problem with going back to the well, and might consider rewarding Bateman, the perceived face of “Ozark,” a perfect way to bid goodbye to a series they have championed since the very beginning.

It’s our odds, however, that might be Bateman’s biggest asset, as they also had him sitting in second place both times he won, behind “This Is Us'” Sterling K. Brown in 2019 and “The Crown’s” Josh O’Connor in 2021. Will they be his good luck charm for the third time in a row?

