Emmy spotlight: Paddy Considine rules over ‘House of the Dragon’

“House of the Dragon”, a follow up anthology series centred on the Targaryen family, had arguably the biggest of shoes to fill ahead of its premiere only three years after its predecessor “Game of Thrones” bowed out. But, seemingly against all odds, the show was a massive success for HBO. Millions of viewers tuned in each week to watch the subversively small-scaled, intoxicatingly intimate political chamber piece. The adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s “Fire and Blood” was not only a singular, distinctive entry into the “Game of Thrones” world, but a fantastic piece of television in its own right.

So, deservedly, “Dragon” is predicted to earn nominations in Best Drama Series (7th in our odds), Best Drama Actress for Emma D’Arcy (5th in our odds) and Best Drama Supporting Actor for Matt Smith (5th in our odds). But, there is a performance that is currently predicted outside the top 6 in Best Drama Actor, who is a shoo-in for a nomination.

Paddy Considine (8th in our combined odds) plays Viserys I Targaryen, patriarch of the Targaryen family and ruler of the seven kingdoms. Martin famously remarked to Considine, “Your Viserys is better than my Viserys.” And it’s not hard to see why. His performance is the heart and soul of the series. In Considine’s own words, his Viserys “wasn’t corrupted by power. He just wanted peace. He wanted people to be happy at the end of the day, but that makes him weak.”

Considine’s empathetic, heart wrenching performance is Emmy-friendly. His character undergoes a dramatic physical transformation. For the entire season, Viserys deals with a harrowing illness known as Leprosy and experiences exponential physical decay each episode. It progresses to the point in which an iconically terrifying gold masquerade is worn, covering up the fully deteriorated right side of his face.

He has an iconic “Emmy clip” moment where he takes off the masquerade to reveal his body’s decay during a soul shattering monologue in which he makes a final stand against the conflict within the empire, and as his dying wish, pleads for peace and cooperation between the members of his family.

Emmy-winning actors whose characters dealt with illness in this category include Billy Porter (“Pose”) and Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”). Additionally, Emmy nominees in this category whose characters underwent physical transformations include Matthew McConaughey (“True Detective”) and Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”).

Paddy is a respected actor in the industry, having appeared in film and television for nearly 25 years across copious genres. Over the past decade, he has been gaining particular traction in the realm of television. Roles in “The Suspicions of Mr Whicher”, “Peaky Blinders”, “Informer”, “The Outsider” and “The Third Day” have very much made the 50-year-old Brit a familiar face to the public. But not only the public, the TV academy too.

With “House of the Dragon”, Considine’s powers as an actor are given their full exposure. His resulting performance is a culminating coronation into the halls of television history; Paddy’s Emmy nomination is an inevitability.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?