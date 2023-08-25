Paramount+ drops official trailer for Ukraine soccer docuseries ‘Football Must Go On,’ launching September 12 [WATCH]

Paramount+ announced today that the four-part original soccer documentary series “ ,” focusing on the physical and emotional journey of the Ukraine soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk as it competes against the backdrop of war being waged with Russia in its homeland, will premiere on the streaming service in the U.S. on September 12. It also unveiled the show’s official trailer. Watch it above.

The inspiring docuseries – which carries the slogan “Fighting For Survival. Playing for Ukraine” – follows the soccer club during the 2022-23 Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League season. The fly-on-the-wall documentary gives viewers an in-depth look at the unprecedented upheaval and challenges faced by the Ukraine champions both on and off the field. Granted unique access by the team, Paramount+ and CBS Sports follow Shakhtar as the players and coaches juggle the demands of playing in club football’s biggest tournament while monitoring the horrors unfolding at home.

Living in Ukraine and ultimately forced by war to decamp to Poland, Shakhtar must play at “home” against European giants Real Madrid and others in a Warsaw stadium that also houses refugees from their homeland. “Football Must Go On” is described as “a unique juxtaposition of sports glory, the agony of war and the triumph of the human spirit.”

“UEFA Champions League is the most prestigious annual soccer tournament in the world, filled with incredible drama,” said the Emmy Award-winning coordinating producer Pete Radovich, “but we’ve never seen a team become the biggest story because of ongoing war in its homeland. A heartfelt thank you to sporting director Darijo Srna and every staff member, player and coach at Shakhtar Donetsk for their incredible generosity and openness in allowing us to tell their story to the world.”

The series is directed by BAFTA winner Alex Gale.

