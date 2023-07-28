Paris Barclay makes history with Emmy directing nomination for ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

With his nomination this year for an installment of the Netflix limited series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” Paris Barclay is the first Black director to compete at the Emmys with nominations in three different genres: drama series (“NYPD Blue,” “The West Wing”), comedy series (“Glee”) and now limited/anthology with “Dahmer – Monster.” It’s his ninth Emmy nod overall, with four coming for “NYPD Blue” (a pair each in 1998 and ’99 for producing and directing), one for “The West Wing” (2002) and three for “Glee” (in 2010, ’13 and ’14). His two wins came for directing “NYPD” in ’98 and ’99, so it’s been nearly a quarter-century since his last triumph.

Barclay has been a go-to director of episodic television since the early 1990s, helming more than 170 episodes all told. He’s directed episodes of (among many others) “Lost,” “The Good Wife,” “CSI,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “American Horror Story,” “House,” “In Treatment”, “Scandal,” “Empire,” “Station 19,” “Weeds” and “ER” in addition to “West Wing,” “NYPD Blue” and “Glee.” A former Directors Guild president, he’s also received 10 DGA Award bids throughout his career, becoming the first director to be honored with comedy and drama nods in the same year two years in a row (2009 and ’10).

