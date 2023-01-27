Revived comedy ‘Party Down’ debuts trailer

“This is no joke. This is catering!” so says Jane Lynch in the short trailer announcing the triumphant return of cult comedy “Party Down.”

The Rob Thomas and Paul Rudd-created cater-waiter comedy, which originally aired for two seasons on Starz beginning in 2009, is serving up (<—see what I did there?) six episodes on the network beginning February 24. If you’ve been hearing people talk about this show for a decade and want to catch up, the 20 beloved episodes are on the Starz app, as well as Hulu. (The first season is on Prime Video.)

Adam Scott is back as the failed actor stuck wearing bowties and attending other people’s parties. In addition to he and Lynch, other original cast members returning include Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally. Alas, Lizzy Caplan will not appear in the third season (but her character is referenced).

New to the crew, however, are Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao. The guest list is packed for special appearances, and they include James Marsden (as a recurring guest), Dan Bakkedahl, Quinta Brunson, Liv Hewson, Fran Kranz, Ki Hong Lee, Lyric Lewis, Bobby Moynihan, Nick Offerman, Judy Reyes, and Calum Worthy.

The cult of “Party Down” grew considerably during the pandemic (you can read this New York Times essay theorizing as to why that is), and there is a bit of fun life-reflecting-art aspect to why the show ended so early. (Mainly, the cast of people playing actors stuck in a low-paying gig while hoping to get out kept getting better-paying gigs.) But as Megan Mullally says in the trailer, now everyone’s back “slingin’ d’oeuvres.” And listening to Kool and the Gang, naturally.

