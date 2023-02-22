‘Past Lives’: Celine Song’s Sundance breakout gets its first trailer from A24 [Watch]

As A24 spends the final weeks before the 2023 Oscars trying to push front-runner “Everything Everywhere All At Once” to the Best Picture win, the studio took time on Wednesday to start the promotional push for its next big awards hopeful. The indie studio released the first trailer for Celine Song’s feature debut, “Past Lives,” which premiered to rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival in January. A24 will release “Past Lives” later this year.

Set across decades, “Past Lives” is a romance focused on “Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends” who are separated “after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. 20 years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny.”

“Past Lives” was a critical smash at this year’s Sundance, and many of those notices are highlighted in the new trailer – including one that claims the film is the first great release of 2023. Writing for Indiewire, critic David Ehrlich was effusive in his praise for Song’s film and compared it to the work of Richard Linklater. “On paper, ‘Past Lives’ might sound like a diasporic riff on a Richard Linklater romance — one that condenses the entire ‘Before’ trilogy into the span of a single film. In practice, however, this gossamer-soft love story almost entirely forgoes any sort of ‘Baby, you are gonna miss that plane’ dramatics in favor of teasing out some more ineffable truths about the way that people find themselves with (and through) each other,” he wrote.

“Past Lives” stars Greta Lee as Nora, Teo Yoo as Hae Sung, and John Magaro as Nora’s husband, Arthur.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions