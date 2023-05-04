Patricia Arquette is on a hazardous journey toward self-discovery in new Apple TV+ comedy ‘High Desert’ [WATCH TRAILER]

Patricia Arquette is an Emmy favorite nowadays, and she’s not even “High Desert’s” most decorated performer. Between her, Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”), Rupert Friend (“Homeland”) and Bernadette Peters (“Ally McBeal”), the main cast of Apple TV+’s upcoming comedy series from “Miss Congeniality” writer Katie Ford and creative partners Nancy Fichman and Jennifer Hoppe-House (“Nurse Jackie,” “Grace and Frankie”) has a total of 16 acting nominations and five wins.

Set in Yucca Valley, California, “High Desert” follows addict and former dealer Peggy Newman (Arquette), who decides to become a private investigator following her mother’s (Peters) death. Along Peggy’s hazardous journey toward self-discovery, she meets the uptight business owner who hires her (Garrett) and an anchorman-turned-desert-shaman (Friend). Other characters include her on-and-off parolee lover (Matt Dillon), best friend (Weruche Opia) and sister (Christine Taylor).

SEE Patricia Arquette on playing the villain on ‘Severance’ (‘I love it!’) and looking back at Oscar, Emmy wins [Exclusive Video Interview]

After hiding under prosthetics for “Escape at Dannemora” and “The Act,” Arquette seems to be having a blast in a role that recalls her iconic turns in “Raising Arizona” and “True Romance.” The Coen-esque black comedy provides the Oscar winner with her very own “Barry” moment and reunites her with “Escape at Dannemora” and “Severance” director (and “Flirting With Disaster” screen husband!) Ben Stiller. Jay Roach, whose filmography includes “Meet the Parents,” “Game Change” and the “Austin Powers” series, directs all eight episodes. Watch the trailer below.

“High Desert” begins streaming on Apple TV+ May 17.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?