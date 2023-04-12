Paul Simon announces new album: Watch the trailer for ‘Seven Psalms’

Paul Simon is about to release his first new album in five years. “Seven Psalms” will be a 33-minute collection intended to be listened to in its entirety in one sitting. Watch the trailer for the album above.

“On January 15, 2019, I had a dream that said, you’re working on a piece called ‘Seven Psalms,'” says the 81-year-old singer-songwriter in the trailer. “The dream was so strong that I got up and I wrote it down. But I had no idea what that meant. Gradually, information would come. I would start to wake up two or three times a week … and words would come. I’d write them down and start to put it together.” He adds, “This whole piece is really an argument I’m having with myself about belief or not.”

Might this be another awards contender for Simon? He has won 16 Grammys over the course of his career, including both his years as a solo artist and his work with Simon and Garfunkel. He has won Album of the Year three times, which ties him for the all-time record with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Taylor Swift. He has also won Record of the Year three times, tied with Bruno Mars for the most of any artist. But he hasn’t been nominated in any category since “You’re the One” competed for Album of the Year in 2001.

“People say, why is it that you always want to change your sound?” he concludes in the trailer. “I’m not thinking that way at all. I’m looking for the edge of what you can hear … It’s way on the horizon. And sometimes you find it to make something that has magic.”

